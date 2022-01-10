Paqtnkek boxing club raising money so Indigenous youth can get into the ring

PAQTNKEK MI’KMAW NATION: A local boxing club is raising money to help youth boxers, many of whom are Indigenous, go more rounds inside the squared circle.

Dale Bernard, who is providing youth in the area with a safe place to learn the sweet science of boxing, while also gaining necessary life skills in the process, indicated despite being shut down during this current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his fighters are eager to return to training.

“It’s been going great, but we had to stop because of COVID-19,”Bernard told The Reporter. “We have a lot of kids that have been training, and they’ve been really enjoying it. We’re hoping to get back at it pretty soon, but it’s not really up to me right now.”

A lot of the kids are anxious to get back training he said, but according to provincial protocols, club members need to be double vaccinated in order to participate in any way.

“Some of the younger ones were nervous to get their needles,” Bernard explained. “But I just found out, the kids that were scared to get their shots are getting their shots now.”

The Paqtnkek Red Tribe Boxing Club, which was established just under two years ago, is currently made up of approximately 30 individuals, with members from Antigonish, Paqtnkek, Mulgrave, Port Hawkesbury, Louisdale, and other communities spanning across the Strait area.

In addition to training their younger members for a competitive setting, Bernard suggested they’re taught how to “show up” outside of the ring, as well.

“The goal is just to give our youth a safe place to get the tools they need to navigate life. We train them pretty good, but it also shows them respect and discipline,” he said. “I had a lady approach me one day and said ever since her son started with and joined the boxing club, his attitude has changed and his grades improved, and that’s good to hear.”

Bernard, who used to be a boxer himself, and now runs the club with Head Coach Thomas Julian, believes it’s absolutely critical to help the youth on-and-off-reserve stay out of trouble; noting the “best part” is that participation is free and the club provides their members with boxing shoes, hand wraps, and mouthpieces.

“Boxing helps a lot of them stay out of trouble and just keep a clean head about them,” he said. “For us, if we can keep them away from drugs and alcohol and getting in trouble, that’s our main goal.”

When provincial regulations allows them, the boxing club, whose membership ranges from the ripe age of five-years-old to 21-year-old young adults, trains of out the gymnasium on Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

For being such a new club, and one of the only ones in the immediate area, Bernard suggested they’ve taken some guidance from his brother Barry Bernard, who runs his own club in Eskasoni.

“I was helping my brother with training, and he mentioned I should get a club going here,” he said. “I was surprised how many kids joined, it’s certainly interesting for them; there is nothing really else for them to do, physical-wise for recreation.”

He explained the club was hoping to send some of their fighters to compete in Brantford, Ont. in the spring, but at the moment, “that’s up in the air.”

Despite having a strong group of 30 youth, Bernard wants to expand the diversity among his fighters and hopes more females will become interested and strap on the gloves.

“We’d like to get more female fighters, there isn’t that many female fighters, we have about two girls so far, and we’re hoping more girls get interested and more kids come down and train.”

He indicated the money fundraised by the club will go towards the cost of covering fees and equipment, to make access available for everyone.

Currently they’re embarking on a Chase the Ace fundraiser, which has a jackpot of $11,500 to date, and he said tickets can be purchased at Sharon’s Tobacco Shop, High Supply, Kijus 2 and The Grass Station Dispensaries, at the security desk at the Bayside Travel Centre.

To become stronger and more sustainable, the club will need to build, and their first order of business will be to purchase a big ticket item.

“The kids have a positive attitude, it’s great,” Bernard said. “While we have lots of equipment, right now we’re saving money to buy a ring, and we’re hoping to get some uniforms for them as well.”

Despite only being around for less than two years, the Paqtnkek Red Tribe Boxing Club is hoping to produce championship contenders in the years to come.

“We’re hoping to host a fight in Port Hawkesbury in the future, which would be great,” Bernard said, highlighting it gives them a little more time to raise money. “And have a fight night here too in Paqtnkek, once COVID is over.”