By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Cape Breton Post

ESKASONI: A non-profit company from Antigonish is stepping in to help out with the stray dog problem in Eskasoni First Nation. It’s not the only community with a dog problem these days. In a sad turn of events, the provincial SPCA is so overwhelmed with homeless dogs that it can no longer provide services for capturing and kenneling them.

Coastal K-9 staff visited Eskasoni recently to collect stray or surrendered animals. They can’t take any dogs that have owners, but at least two dogs were handed over to them by people no longer able to give adequate care.

The Nova Scotia SPCA recently cancelled half of its municipal contracts for bylaw enforcement or kennel services, saying it must focus resources on handling the rising number of surrendered animals across the province.

SPCA chief of animal operations, Heather Woodin, told the press in August that their special constables in the province are dealing with burnout trying to juggle bylaw calls and animal protection work, such as neglected or abused animals, at the same time.

“We don’t necessarily want to be the service provider that is looked to, to enforce animal-related bylaws,” she said, which is what Eskasoni was told over the past year when its contract ran out.

SPCA CONTRACTS

Vice-president of Coastal K9, Donald MacDougall, was in Eskasoni last week and picked up a couple of dogs people were surrendering. He said over the past year, the number of people having to re-home their animals has skyrocketed.

“It’s due to the vet bills and food, etc,” he said.

The rising number of subsequent surrenders is causing a strain on understaffed SPCA locations that also don’t have the space to take and care for so many animals.

In the spring, the SPCA let eight of its 16 municipalities know that they would not be re-signing contracts.

That has opened up an opportunity for Coastal K9 – a non-profit, volunteer-based dog rescue society located in Antigonish/St. Andrews.

“We are an all-breed rescue,” says Raylene Dewan, president of the society. “Dogs that are homeless due to various reasons – surrendered by owners, rescued from neglect or abuse, or simply strays – are taken into our care.’

“All dogs in our care are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed, receive any treatment needed medically, and micro-chipped.”

‘A LOVE FOR DOGS’

A volunteer-driven, foster-based dog rescue, the non-profit was founded in 2016 out of a love for animals and a desire to help families in its community who were struggling with pet care.

“I started Coastal K9 in 2016 out of a love for dogs,” says Dewan. “At Coastal K9, we believe that every dog deserves a safe, loving home – and that communities are stronger when people and animals are cared for.”

She says their work is about more than rescuing dogs.

“It’s about second chances for animals who have been neglected, abandoned, or mistreated, and for families who need support during difficult times.’

“Often, the dogs we take in come from heartbreaking situations: strays who’ve never known kindness, pets whose families couldn’t afford their care, or dogs surrendered so that a struggling owner can get back on their feet.

Dewan says that by stepping in, they reduce suffering and prevent future problems.

ASSISTING ESKASONI

In Eskasoni, the stray dog problem had become so bad that there have been reports of people being chased – and in one case, a local family believes their father and grandfather may have died after falling off a bicycle due to being harassed by dogs.

“We are in communication with the band in Eskasoni and are currently assisting the community on an interim, as-needed basis,” says Dewan. “At this time, we do not have an official contract in place.”

The chief and council are presently working on a new dog bylaw, and while that process is underway, Coastal K9 will be available to help when urgent situations arise. This will include responding to calls about stray, injured, or neglected dogs and providing temporary care until more permanent solutions are in place.

Dewan says their involvement is currently flexible and based on immediate need rather than a set weekly or monthly schedule.

“Once the new bylaw is finalized, we hope to establish a formal agreement that clearly outlines roles, responsibilities, and ongoing support for the community.”

A “no kill” shelter and rescue centre, the company knows it matters to people.

Cuddling a blind pug, he took from a family who could no longer care for the dog, MacDougall says owning a pet can be a mental health solution.

Dewan agrees. She says that many of the dogs they place bring comfort, companionship, and joy to their new families – especially to those who are lonely, grieving, or in need of emotional support.