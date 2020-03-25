Nova Scotia confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19

HALIFAX: Seventeen new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed.

Identified on Tuesday, the cases are travel-related or connected to earlier reported cases. Several of the new cases are connected to groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada. None of these cases are from spread within the community.

The 68 individuals affected range in age from under ten to mid-70’s. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. One individual remains in hospital. Two individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and is working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

To date, Nova Scotia has 2,772 negative test results and 68 confirmed cases. Anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. Those who have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough you should complete the on-line questionnaire before calling 811. The on-line questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free). The Kids Help Phone is available 24/7, by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free).