Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard -- Team Kespukwitk played Paq Town in the East Richmond Education Centre gym in St. Peter's on July 21 as part of the Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Summer Games. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardSoftball was also part of the Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Summer Games schedule. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardAn Ulnooweg Education Centre team faced off against Parks Canada staff in a friendly tug of war match in Potlotek on July 21. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardMi'kmawey School in Potlotek hosted a Thursday afternoon volleyball match between Plna'laq and Hits Don't Lie as part of the Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Summer Games. Photo by Adam McNamaraThe game of Waltes dates back thousand of years. Using a bowl and six dice, flat on inside and round on the other, contestants raise the bowl and drop it on the table. A point is scored if the dice land in their favour.