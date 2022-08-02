Home Community 8th annual Bras d’Or Watch Field Day Community 8th annual Bras d’Or Watch Field Day By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Volunteers at the Bras d’Or Watch Field Day event are pictured gathering more marine life to include in the viewing and touch tanks. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardThe 8th annual Bras d’Or Watch Field Day took place in St. Peter’s (pictured above), as well as Castle Bay Beach in Eskasoni, the Whycocomagh Picnic Park and the Grand Narrows wharf. As was true in previous years, the large viewing tank was especially popular at the St. Peter’s Marina during the Bras d’Or Watch Field Day. A table with microscopes and bug viewers gave visitors an up-close opportunity to see specimens from the Bras d’Or Lake. A large tank with a variety of fish, crabs and other types of marine life was available for closer viewing. A number of aquavue field masters were available, allowing participants to observe the underwater scene at the marina in St. Peter’s. The 8th annual Bras d’Or Watch Field Day is designed as an “outdoor citizen scientist” event, as educators answer questions and display specimens. Information was available on invasive species in the area, as well as how to avoid bringing them home with you on your boots or vehicle tires, for example.