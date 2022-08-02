ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will soon benefit from an active transportation trail connecting an old stretch of Trunk 4 from Addington Forks to Beech Hill Road.

The active transportation corridor is one part of a nearly $20 million investment in energy efficiency upgrades that were announced during a July 19 funding announcement.

The Province of Nova Scotia is investing a total of $500,000, the Government of Canada is investing more than $598,000 and the municipality is contributing more than $399,000 to the $1.5 million energy efficiency project.

The announcement, encompassed energy efficiency upgrades to nine community buildings in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish including; Keppoch Lodge, Lakevale Mini Trail, St. Joseph’s Community Centre, Lochaber Community Centre, Heatherton Community Centre, Havre Boucher Community Centre, Arisaig Parish Community Hall, Highland Curling Club and St. Andrew’s Community Centre.

“All of these communities are going to benefit from improved community buildings,” Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said. “Buildings that will be able to achieve a net-zero status.”

Warden Owen McCarron indicated the upgrades include replacing heating systems and lighting and installing solar panels on each building to improve energy efficiency and reach net-zero energy.

“This is exciting news that we’re sharing today, these projects actually change community,” McCarron said. “They show what is possible when you have a strong volunteer base, and a commitment to sustainability.”

The project will also offset the municipality’s carbon footprint through the production of a total of 297 kilowatts of renewable solar energy. Construction is expected to start this summer and will be complete by 2027.

“That’s certainly going to help take pressure off those communities and their volunteers, who work hard just trying to keep the lights on,” McCarron said. “These buildings will see a real reduction in operational costs, a fantastic way to support them and the volunteers that keep them going.”

The province will also contribute $6.9 million, to create a five-kilometre active transportation corridor along Trunk 4.

“For us, it’s really about meeting those targets in that ambitious legislature that we passed not that long ago,” Thompson said. “It’s going to offset remaining electricity use with these retrofits but also around active transportation, I think it’s really important to have alternative ways to move through our community.”

She indicated the province knows they have to do things differently to address climate change and this is an effort for them to change the effects of the climate.

“You have to invest across all levels of government, municipal, provincial and federally, in order to address the climate change issues we’re experiencing,” Thompson said. “Health promotion is such an important part of staying well, and taking some ownership over our own health and our own wellness.”

The new corridor will give pedestrians and cyclists a safe active transportation option that links with the new active transportation spine through the Town of Antigonish and to StFX University.

“I also think, for someone like me, who is a little nervous around bicycling, it would be a really safe place for me to be able to build that skill,” Thompson said. “It’s a very important piece of infrastructure for our community.”

The federal government is contributing $9 million to the project, while the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is contributing approximately $2.8 million.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is bike tourism is amongst the fastest growing sectors in tourism globally right now,” Fraser said. “And we have incredible infrastructure with the expansion of Keppoch Mountain.”

By the time this is all said and done, he suggested this is going to position Antigonish as an absolute leader nationally in active transportation.

“Connecting not only along the highway corridor along Trunk 4, but hooking up to the additional corridor we announced last summer, which is right through the heart of Antigonish that will connect to the existing network of trails by The Landing,” Fraser said. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing. This is an extraordinary investment that’s going to do a world of good, to make a more liveable community, attracting more people who will want to call this community home.”

When you look at active transportation, the warden said the municipality recognizes good health outcomes come from an active community.

“Antigonish County has been very fortunate. We heard the announcement from the town around this time last year on active transportation trails,” McCarron said. “So we’re able to connect that, and it’s going to give residents a lot of opportunities. To do it safely, and in an environment that’s inclusive, which opens up the accessibility to many folks. And we think it’s the right thing to do.”

What they’re doing, Fraser said is creating a more vibrant and dynamic place to call home, and will improve the quality of life for those who already call Antigonish home.

“I’ve got a six-year-old who’s learning how to ride a bike right now and there’s nothing scarier than a parent thinking about the risks to one of your kids out in the community,” he said. “And what we’re doing with this project is saying instead of riding your bike down a highway where there are cars are going to be buzzing by you, you’re going to have your own dedicated pathway, with no vehicle traffic.”

Construction on the active transportation corridor is expected to begin late summer and be completed by 2026.