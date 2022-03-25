Child exploitation, a local problem with global solutions

Cases where Strait area residents were convicted on child pornography charges shows there is global solution to what is becoming a growing problem locally.

An Inverness County man who was sent to prison on child pornography charges was caught thanks to an international online child sexual exploitation investigation.

An RCMP press release issued on March 1 said 47 Canadians were arrested and 12 children were removed from abusive situations. To date 186 charges have been laid in Canada, and the global operation is ongoing, they noted.

On June 18, 2020, the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with members of the Inverness District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, General Duty, and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services, searched a home in Waycobah.

Investigators were directed to the residence after a social media application notified the RCMP that child pornography was being shared on their service.

Wayne Thomas Prosper, 43, of Waycobah, was arrested and charged with distributing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Prosper was released from custody on strict conditions, and according to Cpl. Chris Marshall, was found guilty of accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography. He was sentenced on July 26, 2021 to one year in custody, followed by three years’ probation.

According to the RCMP, Operation H, the largest online child exploitation operation led out of New Zealand, was launched in October 2019 by the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

The RCMP said the team received an alert from an Electronic Service Provider who discovered a large number of subscribers using the platform to share some of the most graphic and violent child sexual abuse material online.

In October 2019, New Zealand’s Digital Child Exploitation Team advised the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), “of a secure cloud storage site containing some of the most horrific child sexual abuse material.”

The NCECC collaborated with the NZ DIA and Internet Child Exploitation units across Canada to help advance their individual investigations, the RCMP said, noting that the operation resulted in arrests in eight provinces over the past two years.

Supt. Andre Boileau, Officer in Charge of the NCECC, said online child sexual exploitation is borderless and is among the most heinous crimes targeting children. He said this global operation demonstrates the importance of collaborative law enforcement efforts and Operation H is a prime example of how global collaboration can help all countries protect children.

In the fiscal year 2020/2021, the RCMP said its NCECC received 52,306 reports, complaints, or requests for assistance for online child sexual exploitation, a 510 per cent increase from 2013/2014.

The RCMP added that Operation H brought together national and international agencies including Europol, Interpol and the 5 Eyes, as well, they said 12 countries were involved, resulting in 832 cases investigated and 146 children safeguarded.

A pair of tips from south of the border two-years-ago, one of those coming from the social media and social networking service Facebook, helped RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest an Antigonish man on child pornography related violations.

Dwayne Peter James Macneil was arrested in April 2021 after the RCMP issued a search warrant at his Antigonish home, seizing four electronic devices.

After forensic analysis, the RCMP determined the four devices contained 1,145 photos, along with six videos “depicting boys between the ages of 10 and 16 being sexually abused, sometimes by men.”

Macneil, who works as a chef at Maritime Inn Antigonish and Main St. Café, according to his Facebook page, pleaded guilty to a single count of distributing and possessing child pornography in December.

In Antigonish Provincial Court, Judge Bill Digby sentenced him to one year in jail, followed by two years’ probation.

Evidence presented revealed Macneil committed the distribution offence in Antigonish in February 2020, and while he was visiting his father’s house in New Victoria, 18-kilometres north of Sydney, while he committed the possession offence in July 2020.

The Crown withdrew two other charges, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

In May 2020, Antigonish RCMP were notified of a complaint from Facebook that one of their users, who was local to Antigonish, shared two videos of child pornography, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Representatives with the social media platform were able to provide RCMP with precise details about the user, including their date of birth, email address, phone number, and his address in Antigonish.

While the provincial internet child exploitation unit was investigating the complaint from Facebook, RCMP received a second report with similar information being provided, once again from a large, respectable source.

The second tip came from the Virginia-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private, non-profit organization established in 1984 by the United States Congress, which handles cases of missing or exploited children, from infancy to young adults through age 20.

The same user from the initial complaint had shared an image of child pornography via Facebook Messenger, the RCMP said.

In September 2020, the RCMP issued a production order, which is a judicial authorization that compels a person, including an organization, to disclose documents and records to an authorized peace officer, and received information pertaining to the New Victoria address.

The judge no hesitancy accepting the joint sentencing recommendation from Crown attorney Teri Lipton and defence lawyer Daniel MacIsaac.

As part of Macneil’s conditions, the 41-year-old must participate in the province’s sexual offender treatment program.

In his decision, the Judge required Macneil to provide a sample of his DNA, which will go towards a national databank and he ordered him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The order also enforces a 10-year order prohibiting Macneil from “visiting parks, playgrounds, pools, community centres and other places where children are likely to be present.”

Additionally, the judge included the stipulation that he can’t “seek or obtain a job, paid or volunteer,” that would put him in “a position of authority over children,” and along with being banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 16, Macneil has been instructed he’s not allowed to use the internet for any purpose other than employment.

These cases are perfect examples of what happens when law enforcement agencies share information immediately, and maintain a commitment to work collaboratively.

And while that is challenging even within a country like Canada, the fact that law enforcement from across the globe were able to harness technology and knowledge to work together so well, for so long, shows what can happen when everyone is on the same page.

Thanks to the vigilance of law enforcement from across the world, the days of people accessing child pornography on the internet, without consequence, is hopefully a thing of the past.