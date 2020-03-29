Nova Scotia now has 12 new cases of COVID-19

HALIFAX: Twelve new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were identified yesterday. Most are connected to travel or a known case.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days. At this point, public health cannot confirm community spread as several cases are still under investigation.

The 12 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70s. Three individuals are currently in hospital. Seven individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

“I am still hearing stories of people driving to our parks and beaches – even though they are closed. Grocery stores packed, groups out playing sports,” said Premier McNeil. “These people are the reckless few and not only are Dr. Strang and I upset with them, their fellow Nova Scotians are upset with them. To those reckless few: if you won’t do your part to keep physical distance to help flatten the curve, police will do it for you.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 4,731 negative test results and 122 confirmed cases.

It is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

“The recent cases in the homes for seniors is a strong reminder that our older population is more vulnerable: They need our help and they deserve our vigilance,” said Dr. Strang, Nova Scotia’s medical officer of health. “Everyone has to take great care if they know they will be in contact with our vulnerable people, like our seniors and those with autoimmune issues. If you are feeling unwell at all, it is very important that you stay home and maintain social distancing.”

Those who have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough, should complete the on-line questionnaire before calling 811. The on-line questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/ .

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and remains in effect until noon, April 5. Under the state of emergency government can control or prohibit assembly as well as travel to and from areas. It can also coordinate commerce activity and emergency responders.