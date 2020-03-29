Ultramar in Port Hawkesbury temporarily closed

PORT HAWKESBURY: A well-used gas station, store and depot for Maritime Bus is closed as an employee awaits the results of a test for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Leeroy McKinnon, senior specialist in corporate communications with the Parkland Fuel Corporation, told The Reporter their Ultramar Retail Station at 705 Reeves Street, in Port Hawkesbury has been closed temporarily.

“Following provincial health protocol, a worker underwent testing for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating awaiting the results,” McKinnon said in a statement.

McKinnon expects the business will re-open early this week.

“As a precaution, and for the safety of our team, our valued customers and the public, the site is closed to complete a full cleaning and disinfection,” he said.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Twelve new cases were identified yesterday. Most are connected to travel or a known case.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days. At this point, public health cannot confirm community spread as several cases are still under investigation.

The 12 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70s. Three individuals are currently in hospital. Seven individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

It is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19, they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.