Provincial government selection of COVID-19 data a slippery slope

The province’s decision to control the reporting of certain COVID-19 numbers could prove damaging for the new government, as well as efforts to effectively deal with the virus.

Just before the holidays, the province announced it was no longer providing more localized active case counts, meaning there was no longer access to the numbers from community health boards which cover the Strait area.

This was unfortunate timing, considering that numbers in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board were decreasing from the 200-range to the 150-range, this weeks after an outbreak connected to StFX University was first detected.

Because the virus inevitably spread from the campus into the community, including St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and Parkland Antigonish, it was hoped that the province would continue to provide that local breakdown to get a comprehensive picture of cases in the area.

At the same time, numbers were remaining low in the Inverness Victoria Richmond Health Board, and continued monitoring of those numbers would have proved helpful to people who live and work in those counties.

This was helpful on that side of the Canso Causeway because there were exposure advisories at local businesses and schools, and there were active cases in some communities.

Because of this change in reporting, active cases and daily cases are now being reported according to health zone, meaning that numbers from Inverness, Richmond, Guysborough and Antigonish counties are now awkwardly lumped in with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, as well as Victoria County, in the Eastern Zone.

This change makes it hard to discern the actual case count in this region, and makes it impossible to pinpoint where spread is occurring, and where it isn’t.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority responded that the community health boards are a geographical reference and the boards are not involved with COVID-19 reporting, tracking or even the system’s response to the pandemic, which is being done by health zone.

But it is the fact that they are geographical reference points that make them so valuable.

Just before Christmas, the province also decided that it will no longer provide daily updates on active and new case counts on the provincial web site.

This was another invaluable tool in keeping the public aware and fully informed, in the midst of this latest wave of transmission when Nova Scotia went up to more than 1,100 daily cases.

As the previous Liberal government before them, the new PC regime seems to be assuming that more information will lead either to complacency, or outright panic.

Although it took months to do so, to their credit, the Liberals started providing case counts by community health boards, realizing that more information to the public will not force people into the streets, nor does it bolster the cases of those who would dismiss this global pandemic as nothing more than a flu outbreak.

And after taking over the reins, the PCs maintained localized and daily reporting, then decided to stop that practice right when it was needed the most.

Instead, the PCs are trying to narrow the focus on hospitalizations, but that could provide tricky in coming days and weeks, if the number of Nova Scotians in health care facilities go up.

Even Dr. Strang cautioned during a provincial media briefing on Jan. 11 that although the vast majority of studies indicate the Omicron variant does not lead to higher rates of hospitalization, complications, or death, there is simply not enough data to verify if this is the case overall. Considering a vast majority of people are double-vaccinated and now boosted, this can make study results murky.

And even as daily case counts decrease, the examples of other jurisdictions show that is the time when hospitalization rates increase, further complicating analysis of the limited numbers.

This reliance on hospital numbers has also provided fodder for the government’s political opposition.

On Jan. 13, the Liberal caucus issued a press release calling on the government to release accurate figures of those who are in hospital with COVID-19.

According to the Liberals, infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Lisa Barrett, warned that pressure on the health care system is greater than it may seem because the hospitalization rates currently reported to Nova Scotians only represent a fraction of the virus that is gripping hospitals.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin said he is concerned that Nova Scotia is following the trajectory of other provinces.

With the Premier telling Nova Scotians to take their focus away from case numbers to make personal decisions on how to curb the spread of the virus, the Liberals said people need to know the full picture.

And they are correct, Nova Scotians have dealt with this for two years, and at the very least, deserve to know the whole story.

It’s understandable that the PC government wants Nova Scotians to focus on statistics to help this province settle into the new normal created by this pandemic. They are correct that COVID-19 could be with us for some time, and people need to learn to live with this possibility.

But to expect people to adopt this new way of living, their provincial government has to meet them halfway by providing Nova Scotians with as much data as possible.

There has to be some trust from those in power that telling the truth will not result in chaos, but empower people to make the right decisions, which ultimately will benefit the entire province.