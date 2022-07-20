HALIFAX: One culinary graduate from the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Strait Area Camus has been selected to receive the 2022 Lieutenant-Governor’s Award for Culinary Excellence.

Gracie Pyke, who took culinary skills in Port Hawkesbury, joins five other graduates from across the province receiving the prestigious award for either baking and pastry arts, culinary skills or culinary management.

The award is presented to one graduating student from each of the six NSCC campuses offering culinary programming. All awards were presented by Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc during a ceremony at Government House on July 13.

“NSCC has set a very high standard for those enrolled in the culinary arts. I am delighted to recognize six exceptional individuals who have demonstrated hard work, creativity and ingenuity,” Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc said. “Based on their performance, I have little doubt that the recipients will enjoy rewarding careers in the culinary industry.”

Students were assessed on academic performance, dedication and commitment to the culinary profession, and community involvement.

“We are so pleased to have the talents of our culinary students celebrated through this prestigious award,” NSCC President Don Bureaux said. “To have the students’ dedication and creativity honoured by the Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia is a huge boost to each student both personally and professionally as they venture out into a career in the field.”

During the ceremony, one recipient received the top honour, the Lieutenant-Governor’s Award for Culinary Excellence.

“I am incredibly honoured to be selected as a finalist for the Lieutenant-Governor’s Award for Culinary Excellence,” Jamie Kerr said. “My time at NSCC Kingstec has been invaluable, and I want to thank the staff there and my instructors for all their support.”

The award was established by Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc in 2019 and was the first award program created during his tenure and it is managed through a partnership between NSCC and the Office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Nova Scotia.