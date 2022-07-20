PORT HAWKESBURY: John Bladek is an emerging artist who has developed a unique style of oil painted he calls “geometric.”

Born and raised in Toronto, Bladek’s first exposure to oil painting was in a Grade 12 art class where he was influenced by the work of Group of Seven artist Lawren Harris. With university degrees in geology and geography, he moved to Calgary and worked as a self-employed geological consultant in the oil and gas industry for 25 years before retiring to southern Nova Scotia. Although he had a keen interest in art, and was an art collector, Bladek created only three paintings in almost 40 years after that first art class. At the suggestion of a friend, who saw one of his earlier paintings, he took up painting again in late 2015 and a year after that developed his unique style.

“This style of painting presents a great mental and technical challenge, once the underpainting is done all of the final geometric shapes are painted by hand with no taping or guides, each painting is like a puzzle that I create as I go,” he said.

Bladek also creates paintings in another unique style. His “Fish Figment” paintings are colourful, abstract depictions of fish flowing among geometric shapes. He encourages viewers of these paintings to let their minds flow with the fish. As with the ‘geometric’ paintings, all elements are painted freehand.

Bladek completed his Visual Arts Certificate of Achievement program at the Alberta University of the Arts (formerly Alberta College of Art and Design) in Calgary in 2019. He has residences and studios in Calgary and Nova Scotia.