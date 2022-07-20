ANTIGONISH: An alarming post that was circulating social media last week turns out to be nothing other than spam.

The post, that was made in an Antigonish Buy and Sell Facebook group by a blank profile and shared multiple times across the platform, drew attention to a child abduction attempt in the area, and for anyone who recognized the vehicle to contact authorities.

“My eight-year-old niece’s friend was almost snatched from playing in her yard yesterday. A guy driving this truck with gray hair and glasses tried getting her to get in his truck,” the post read. “Luckily she ran inside and her parents reported it to the police. Their neighbor’s security camera caught the guy’s truck on film. If you recognize the truck or know this guy please contact the police department.”

Sensing something wasn’t adding up, The Reporter made a Facebook search of the contents of the text in the post and it brought them to an originating post dated June 11 out of Green Bay, Wisconsin, that had the same vehicle photos, exact same text, word for word and was uploaded by an actual profile.

When inquired about to the RCMP, Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall advised that this particular instance is occurring more often than one might think.

“This is happening in many community social media groups across the province,” Marshall said. “Spam or fake profiles will post reports of fake incidents in these groups, which can sometimes be alarming.”

Confirming it was just a fake report and not a potential phishing scam, he advised there have not been any abduction attempts in Antigonish County.

“These incidents are more spam and are usually done in an effort to cause panic and the spread of disinformation across social media,” Marshall said. “It can also result in the social media platform shutting down a group depending on the type of content being posted, which of course becomes a nuisance to the community group.”

The public information officer advised, as a best practice, the general public should take the time to make sure the information they’re sharing on social media is factual and coming from a reputable source.