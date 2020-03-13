Community NSCC Strait Area Campus Nautical Institute hosts annual Marine Skills Competition By Drake Lowthers - March 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Luke MacEachern (left), a second year navigation student, and Spencer Longmire (right), a second year engineering student, aggressively paddle Pier Pressure to the finish line during their trial of the abandon ship relay. Photos by Drake LowthersTaylor Stensrud (right) saves fellow Pier Pressure crew member Tiffany O’Donnell, a first year engineering student, during their run at an abandon ship relay drill March 4 at NSCC’s Nautical Institute. Matthew Stewart (right), a second year engineering student, blows air into his lifevest as he crosses rough seas with his Mooring After crew member Greg Lillington, a second year navigation student during the Marine Skills Competition March 4 at NSCC’s Nautical Institute. Lucy MacDonald, a first year navigation student gives her team Schooner Or Later the thumbs up as she enters the water for the abandon ship relay. Water splashes as Taylor Stensrud, a third year navigation student, and another Pier Pressure crew member formed a daisy chain to swim safely through rough seas to a life raft. Luke MacEachern, a second year navigation student, participates in an abandon ship relay on March 4 at NSCC’s Nautical Institute. Spencer Longmire, a second year engineering student, blows air into his immersion suit during the abandon ship relay March 4 for the Marine Skills Competition at the NSCC Nautical Institute.