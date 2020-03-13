Mulgrave Road Theatre premieres new play

GUYSBOROUGH: Mulgrave Road Theatre is happy to announce the world premiere of Oh Hi, It’s Me.

Based on a true story, playwright Ryanne Chisholm weaves a tale about friendship and resilience, untangling a reality which is largely invisible: women struggling to be diagnosed within a system that was never designed for them. Diseases, treatments, and chemicals can affect the sexes differently. And yet gender is often ignored in the world of health research.

This story is brought to life by a brilliant team of Nova Scotia women. Director Samantha Wilson has performed nationally and internationally for over 20 years, and has directed and taught for companies across Canada. The cast includes actor/creator Ryanne Chisholm who was born in Antigonish and has worked across the country and on most stages in Nova Scotia. She will be joined by Amanda LeBlanc, a multi-talented actor and recording artist, who has had a stellar career, most notably as a company member for the Charlottetown Festival and the National Arts Centre.

Set/costume designer Katrin Whitehead is a recent graduate of the scenography program at the National Theatre School of Canada and has a passion for the visual elements of storytelling. Lighting designer Jessica Lewis has been working in theatre for over 15 years as production manager and stage manager, and has taken productions across Canada and throughout the southern United States.

Sound designer Jennifer Trites has been recognized for her innovative work in both the music and theatre communities of Nova Scotia. Carmen Lee brings many years of international production experience to her role of production assistant.

Oh Hi, It’s Me will be performed at the Chedabucto Place Performance Centre in Guysborough on March 31 and April 1. It will be presented by Festival Antigonish at the Bauer Theatre on April 2 and 3.

Tickets are available by phone at 902-533-2092 and at: www.evenbrite.ca. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/mulgraveroad/.

Mulgrave Road Theatre is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Arts Nova Scotia, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, and the Province of Nova Scotia.