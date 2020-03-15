Province closes all public schools, child care, long-term care facilities

HALIFAX: Provincial officials temporarily shut down schools, long-term care facilities, VLTs, and VICs in Nova Scotia.

During a press conference this afternoon in Halifax, Premier Stephen McNeil, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, confirmed three presumptive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nova Scotia.

According to the officials, all cases are related to travel, the individuals – two from the Halifax Regional Municipality and one from Kings County – have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The premier said anyone who travels outside Canada must isolate themselves for 14 days.

All public schools and daycare centres will remain closed for at least two weeks after March Break. Regulated child care centres are closed until April 3.

Long-term care facilities have been closed to visitors effective immediately.

Bar owners can no longer operate Video Lottery Terimanls (VLTs). Organizations and businesses must practise social distancing of two metres or six feet and keep gatherings below 150 or much smaller, if possible. This applies to restaurants, bars, movie theatres, and other gathering spots.

All Visitor Information Centres in the province, including Port Hastings, have been closed until further notice.

On the weekend, the administration of StFX closed the Antigonish campus to the public until April 30.

The Alumni Aquatic Centre, gyms and ice surfaces within the Amelia Saputo Centre and Keating Centre will close for all users, including students.

Students will continue to have access to all other facilities on campus and are asked to respect social distancing protocols.

All internal and external in-person events will be cancelled for the duration of the closure. This includes but not limited to sports camps, conferences, church services, etc. Also campus tours and in-person HR interviews will be suspended.

All administrative buildings and offices will remain open.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus. The Public Health Agency of Canada maintains a list of affected areas: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/health-professionals/covid-19-affected-areas-list.html.

Government of Canada toll-free information line 1-833-784-4397 Nova Scotia Public Health offices: http://www.nshealth.ca/public-health-offices.