ANTIOGONISH: The StFX Art Gallery is pleased to present the 2020 StFX Art Department Faculty Exhibition on now in its new space, 2002 Mulroney Hall.

St. Francis Xavier University has championed the importance of arts and culture for decades.

Since the 1890s, painting and drawing have been taught on campus. In 1894, a drawing course was required for a degree at StFX. The Art Department was established in 1968, and, in 1976, the StFX Art Gallery first opened to the public.

This inaugural exhibition in Mulroney Hall features art from 15 practicing artist and university instructors.

It features a wide range of media, and all the works are paired with statements written by the faculty members, featuring their individual artist bios and teaching philosophies. Come and see what the Art Department contributes to students, staff, faculty, and the surrounding communities!

The hours of operation will be; Wednesdays 1 – 6 p.m., Thursdays 4 – 6 p.m., Fridays 1 – 5 p.m., and Saturdays 12 – 4 p.m.

Visitors will be required to book their time slot and a maximum of four visitors are permitted per each 30-minute time slot.

As per university guidelines, all visitors must wear masks at all times, inside the gallery and on StFX campus.