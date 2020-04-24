Number of new cases in Nova Scotia goes down by half

One new case in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia

HALIFAX: As of today, Nova Scotia has confirmed 850 cases of COVID-19 after 23 new cases were identified Thursday.

In the Eastern Zone – taking in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton – there is now one more confirmed case, taking the total for the region to 48. For more information, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data. The zone location is based on the location where the sample was collected for testing, not the individual’s location of residence.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 888 Nova Scotia tests on April 23 and is operating 24-hours. Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

As of April 23, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 189 residents and 82 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 24,521 negative test results, 850 positive COVID-19 test results and 16 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, while 11 individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. In all 392 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

The first death in the province was on April 6, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the Eastern Zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 8, Nova Scotia has recorded its second death when a woman in her 90s, with underlying medical conditions, died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia recorded its third death related to COVID-19 on April 13 when a male in his 80’s in the Halifax Regional Municipality died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 17, a female in her 80’s in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19, becoming the province’s fourth death related to the novel coronavirus.

On April 17, three deaths were reported at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next day, two more deaths were confirmed at the Northwood home.

On April 21, Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10. The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next day, two additional deaths related to COVID-19 occurred at the Northwood long-term care home.

Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on April 23 bringing the total to 16. Three occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality and the other occurred at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney.