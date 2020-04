ANTIGONISH: A single ATV collision claimed the life of the 20-year-old driver last night.

Antigonish RCMP said the fatal crash took place Thursday night in Merland, Antigonish County.

At 8:45 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision involving a single ATV on a logging road near Merland Church Road. The 20-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.