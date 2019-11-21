Nurse practitioners (NPs) have been providing excellent advanced patient care for well over half a century. Thousands of NPs provide care across Canada, about 200 of them are licensed right here in Nova Scotia. Millions of visits were made to NPs this past year alone. Nurse practitioners’ practice in many towns, cities, countries and in many healthcare settings; their roles include a multitude of specialties and certifications.

Last week nurse practitioners celebrated their profession and their commitment to help bring health and wellness to our communities, our patients and our healthcare systems in order to strengthen health care.

Looking for an experienced health care provider, one who spends time with you and offers both high-quality care and health counselling? Find that perfect provider by seeking out a Nurse Practitioner near you. More and more people are choosing nurse practitioners as their primary care provider. NPs partner with their patients, assisting them in making better lifestyle and health care decisions. NPs are different from other health care providers; they focus on the whole person when treating specific health problems, and they educate their patients on the effects those problems will have on them, their loved ones and their communities. Locate an NP in your area and find out for yourself how an NP can be your partner in health.

The demand for health care services increases, and with approximately 200 NPs in Nova Scotia, this means that there are approximately 200 solutions to the primary health care shortage facing Nova Scotia today. These 200 highly trained health care providers have been educated in Nova Scotia and providing licensed care throughout Canada since 1962, our NP predecessors have provided Primary Health Care services in Canada’s North more than 100 years ago.

NPs are proven, expert, patient-centered clinicians, and they are the health care providers of choice for many people because of their unique combination of medical and nursing expertise and skills. NPs diagnose and treat acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infections and injuries; they order, perform and interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x-rays; they prescribe all types of medications and initiate referrals to specialists. In addition, NPs partner with their patients, providing health education and counseling. This empowers patients to make smarter health and lifestyle choices, which ultimately leads to better adherence and reduced healthcare costs.

In Canada, Nurse Practitioners are licensed by jurisdictional nursing regulators. NPs are Masters’ and Doctorate prepared health care providers who practice autonomously and independently. NPs are dedicated professionals who provide high-quality, cost-effective, personalized health care to diverse populations in rural and urban settings.

If you’re already seeing a Nurse Practitioner, please take a moment to say thanks. If you are not already seeing an NP, contact: https://needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca/ or call 811 to locate an NP in your area. You’ll be glad you did!

Deborah Hart, MN NP

Chair Nurse Practitioner

Association of Nova Scotia