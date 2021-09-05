Off duty RCMP officer pulls driver from burning vehicle

ARICHAT: An off duty RCMP officer saved a driver after pulling them from a burning vehicle early this morning.

Richmond County District RCMP said it is investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 320 in Arichat.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. this morning, the RCMP said that an off duty RCMP officer witnessed the collision.

“The vehicle was quickly engulfed by flames,” an RCMP press release said. “The off duty officer pulled the driver from the vehicle and saved the driver’s life.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Arichat, suffered “minor injuries” and was transported to hospital by ambulance, the RCMP said, adding that the off duty officer suffered “minor burns” and was treated by paramedics and released at the scene.