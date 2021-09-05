RCMP investigating suspicious fires in Antigonish County

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is looking for more information on two suspicious fires in Antigonish County.

On Sept. 2 at 01:22 a.m., Antigonish RCMP and the Tracadie Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Wharf Road in East Tracadie.

In a press release, the RCMP said the fire resulted in approximately $150,000 in damage.

“Police learned that a travel trailer had caught fire and was totally destroyed,” the release stated. “A nearby building containing 300 lobster traps, and two other travel trailers were also damaged as a result of the fire.”

Based on their preliminary investigation, the RCMP believes, “the fire to be suspicious in nature and that the travel trailer was targeted.”

Then on Sept. 4 at approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to a fire on Afton Road in Merland.

“Police learned that an unknown person had entered a wood lot, broken into an excavator and then lit a vehicle on fire before leaving the scene,” an RCMP press release reported.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the p3 Tips App.