Official openings held for new businesses in St. Peter’s

ST. PETER’S: The village of St. Peter’s has more new businesses.

New Orleans Pizza, Robin’s, and Subway are the newest additions to the local dining scene. The trio of businesses held their grand opening on October 26.

A shared food court-style dining area accommodates all three eateries, which opened for business earlier this summer, and the modern, well-appointed mall has been a hit with customers. The restaurants currently employ more than 20 people combined and will be looking to add staff as business grows.

After a busy honeymoon period, they have found their stride and customers are leaving happy and full.

New Orleans Pizza owner Robbie Burroughs is enthusiastic about his new venture in Richmond County. No stranger to the industry, Burroughs is the owner of several small businesses in Antigonish, including Subway, Pita Pit, and Goji, and he is pleased with how positively the community of St. Peter’s has responded.

“So far business has met our expectations,” he says. “As can be expected, there was a learning curve at first but we have ironed out the kinks and look forward to introducing the menu to even more of the locals and surrounding areas as time goes on.”

Darren Cummings owns Robin’s with other partners, and is the owner of the Subway restaurant, adding to his Port Hawkesbury Subway location. He and his family, along with Burroughs, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony which included food specials, prizes, and a sizeable crowd on hand to celebrate the newest additions to the town’s busy main drag.

Construction on the Grenville Street building started in October of last year. Blaire Martell, the building’s owner, has several new storefronts occupying the 7,500 square foot space, and he remarks that, along with the much-needed parking made available by this project, he is optimistic it will serve the community well.

“The addition of the new mall will bring positive economic impact from drawing locals and people who are coming to see what is happening in the new St. Peter’s,” Martell added.