HALIFAX: The province has closed a unit at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish after a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed earlier this week.

Carla Adams, Senior Advisor in Media Relations, Public Engagement, and Communications with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA), told The Reporter via email that the first case was detected on Dec. 16 in a non-COVID-19 unit, and no staff or visitors have been affected.

“A small number of patients are affected and all patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are in place,” Adam wrote.

While not all of the patients on the unit are on droplet or contact precautions, Adam said all staff are practicing Universal Pandemic Precautions and donning additional Personal Protective Equipment for the patients requiring droplet or contact precautions.

The NSHA it is testing close contacts, and testing will be available for all staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.

Adams said earlier today that the outbreak was “contained” and NSHA closed the unit to new patient admissions and visitors, made follow up calls to patients discharged in the last 10 days with further instructions, is keeping current patients in the same rooms beds, and has patients maintain physical distancing and wear a mask when outside their room.

But in a press release from the province sent a couple of hours later, one additional case was confirmed in the Antigonish hospital, putting the total number of cases to five.

In the same press release, the province reported an additional case at Parkland Antigonish, this after StFX President Andy Hakin said in his daily update on Dec. 19 that the situation at the senior’s complex was also contained.

A total of three residents and two staff members from the retirement home have tested positive, the province said, noting no one is in hospital and all staff and residents are fully vaccinated. Public health said it is working with the facility to prevent further spread and has implemented increased public health measures.

The province reported there are 152 active cases in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board, down from the 195 to 200 range from the past two weeks, while the Inverness Victoria Richmond Health has six cases, down from eight yesterday.