ANTIGONISH: Taxes rates in the Town of Antigonish will be increasing.

During a special council meeting on June 1, town councillors approved the 2022-23 municipal budget of $11,788,431, which has a capital project plan valued at $2,294,375.

Council’s budget approval comes with a $0.01 tax rate increase for both residential and commercial properties. The residential tax rate is now $1.11 per $100 of assessment and the commercial property rate is now $2.63.

Mayor Laurie Boucher indicated their focus around the council table is to maintain services for their residents and businesses while making smart investments that contribute to improving their community’s accessibility, vibrancy and sustainability.

“Council always considers and acknowledges the external pressures residents and business owners face as the cost of living continues to rise,” Boucher told The Reporter. “The one cent increase was needed to help cover the loss of $60,000 in tax revenue due to the demolition of Lane Hall.”

Boucher explained the town receives property tax revenue from all residence buildings on StFX campus.

The town will be making an investment of $581,978 in “community enhancement initiatives” including upgrades to the Arbour Drive playground, a re-design of the beach volleyball courts, the addition of an accessible ramp to the Sandlot Baseball Field, and the purchase of residential speed signs.

Additionally, the town will be undertaking $441,500 in upgrades for the town’s storm and sanitary systems, $427,000 in paving costs, $300,000 in bridge work, and $223,000 in sidewalk repairs.

There will also be enhancements made to town-owned assets including the purchase of a roller compactor, street cameras, as well as investments to the Department of Public Works building and sewer treatment plant, totalling $320,897.

The town’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint continues to provide successful opportunities for alternate revenue sources, the mayor said, as the town’s partnership with the Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA) and its 63 per cent ownership of Ellershouse Windfarm has resulted in a $550,000 contribution to the capital projects plan.

Supplementary funding sources for the town’s capital plan include $339,784 from the Canada Community Building Fund, formally referred to as the Federal Gas Tax program, $251,562 in provincial and federal grant funding, and $83,500 in shared project costs with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish for improvements to the sewer treatment plant.

Transfers from the AREA dividend and reserve funds make up the remaining $1,069,529 of the capital project plan, the town noted.

“Along with our extensive capital projects plan, the town will also be finalizing our Accessibility Plan, and putting a lot of work into our beautification program for our downtown,” Boucher said. “The town is also committed to working with our partners at the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Paqtnkek Mi’Kmaw Nation, StFX University, Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, and (Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores) on a tourism strategy and action plan that will contribute to our region’s overall destination development planning.”

The town said it prioritizes community partnerships by supporting initiatives like Antigonish Community Transit, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, and the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.

Boucher indicated the town’s Community Grant Program provides council with the opportunity to assist local non-profits in their delivery or programming, as well as with events that are vital to Antigonish’s overall well-being and vibrancy.