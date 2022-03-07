PORT HAWKESBURY: Organizers for the Festival of the Strait are planning on a return this summer.

Typically held at the beginning of July, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall, who is a member of the organizing committee, said plans are to proceed this year after the event was cancelled the past two years due to public health restrictions.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a Festival of the Strait. This year it looks like it’s going to be going forward,” he told the regular monthly meeting on March 1.

The past chair has stepped down, MacDougall said, noting the organizing committee is looking for town council to supply another member and an alternate.

“Starting within the next few weeks, I think that there are going to be quite a few meetings and we’re going to get things going,” he stated.

To expedite this request, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton offered her name as an alternate, and Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin accepted a nomination from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie to sit on the committee.

The mayor also accepted a request from MacDougall to process any correspondence related to the annual festival through her office.

Town council also agreed to a suggestion from Chisholm-Beaton to send a letter to outgoing committee chair Dana Ferguson thanking her for her service.