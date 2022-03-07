Richmond County gives full support for Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games

ARICHAT: The municipality wants to help the upcoming Mi’kmaw Summer Games any way it can.

Richmond Municipal Council reviewed correspondence from the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Summer Games requesting sponsorship for the games which will take place from July 17 to 24 in Potlotek First Nation.

At the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 28, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said correspondence from organizers described how the games are growing each year.

“It is pretty exciting that those will be hosted in Potlotek this year,” she told council. “They feel that this is the right time to add more cultural components, and the goal is to have daily cultural activities and entertainment, running in conjunction with the sporting events during the games.”

The warden congratulated the Richmond County First Nation for hosting the games “in such an uncertain time,” and she agreed with the request of the organizers to get involved and financially sponsor the event.

“They would recognize us, in return, as a Community Sponsor,” she stated. “They did note that last year the summer games registered approximately 2,500 athletes from all First Nation communities in Nova Scotia, so it’s pretty amazing.”

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson added his congratulations, and noted organizers of the 2020 games made a presentation to the previous council.

“They were planning on hosting it, I believe, in the summer of 2020, which we all know how well the summer of 2020 went for everybody,” he said. “It’s great that they were able to get things organized and get it back.”

After passing along her kudos, Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson described the games as “wonderful.”

“I had students who did the coordination for these games in other locations and it’s very exciting. I got to hear a lot about the inner workings; it’s a very exciting time,” she told council.

The deputy warden suggested reaching out to organizers to have them make an application for grant funding from the municipality.

“I’m just thinking about the funds that we still have available in our current grant fund which we could use before the end of March,” she suggested. “I just wonder if that may be the best way to do some sponsorship there.”

After a recommendation from the warden, council decided to refer the request to budget deliberations, while the municipality reaches out to organizers about grant funding.

After contacting organizers, Mombourquette added they could hold a special council meeting to expedite the request.