PORT HOOD: Claude P. Poirier is the new councillor for Municipal District 1 in Inverness County.

According to results provided by the Municipality of the County of Inverness, Poirier received 737 votes, Joseph Christopher Poirier came away with 452 votes, and Gaëtan François Boudreau had 101 votes.

There was one declined, and two spoiled ballots in the special election of 2,173 eligible voters, where 1,293 caste votes, for a voter turnout of 59.5 per cent, the municipality reported.

Held following the retirement of former councillor Alfred Poirier, Inverness County added that voting was held online and over the phone in both English and French.