Town councillor wants better communication with Cape Breton Partnership

PORT HAWKESBURY: A town councillor wants to know why the town hasn’t heard more from the Cape Breton Partnership.

This question was asked during a presentation by the Cape Breton Partnership at the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Jan. 6.

Port Hawkesbury’s Economic Development Officer, Megan Watt updated council on the Strait of Canso Gateway Project, which was formed by Cape Breton First Nations, with municipal leaders in Port Hawkesbury, Richmond County, and Inverness County.

“They all came early last year, knowing that this is an opportune time for municipalities and First Nations to collaborate on a project of significance for the entire island,” she told council. “Work has started and is slated to be completed this year.”

Watt said discussions have dealt with streetscapes, beautification, facades, signage, active transportation, and new tourism infrastructure.

“The goal of the gateway project is to revitalize and transition the primary entrance to Cape Breton Island into something that is much more reflective of our world class island, and to build upon strengths as an island together,” stated Watt.

As far as the Ocean Innovation Centre, A’Paqt Place, renovations finished in August and a feasibility study was completed in October, Watt said.

Watt said she’s working on a retail market analysis, focusing on determining new retail businesses and investment opportunities for the town, which they expect will help existing businesses with expansion plans, new retailers with investment decisions, and give developers with the data they need.

“It will estimate the realistic trade areas for Port Hawkesbury,” she explained. “The study is based on the market area, rather than political boundaries of the town to give potential developers and retailers a full sense of the opportunity.”

A housing survey conducted last April attracted over 600 applicants, Watt reported.

“Since the survey closed, we have had a number of meetings with potential developers and investors looking to help grow the Town of Port Hawkesbury,” she said. “We recently just met with the town to create site selection packages for specific residential properties that are private, as well as town owned.”

The Strait of Canso Working Group has been working on a marketing project for the last year-and-half to promote the region as an industrial corridor to attract large industry, as well as providing a base for locally grown companies, Watt said.

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie asked why no discussions have taken place with council since she took over the position in September, 2020.

“We’re having meetings with COVID. I’m a little bit concerned there because council has not had an opportunity to have any discussion with you, in terms of the town’s priorities for economic development,” he said. “There was a lot of information in 20 minutes, and it’s a lot to try to absorb so I think we need to look at doing a little bit more in terms of communication going forward.

As far as the marketing project, MacQuarrie said that actually dates back two years, and he said there is also a lack of information on the Strait of Canso Gateway Project.

While COVID-19 has been a factor and the marketing project pre-dates her, Watt has had discussions with individual councillors. She promised to set up a meeting in the next week or so with council to talk about their programs and supports.

“Certainly COVID has been difficult but it’s not the only factor,” Tyler Mattheis, acting president and CEO. “We hope these conversations will be more frequent.”

As far as the gateway project, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said town council has approved $5,000 for a scoping project that will be broken down into multi-year and multi-tiered projects, if successful.

“We just received word today of ACOA’s (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency) agreement to match that money that all of the municipalities, and many of the First Nations, that contributed to this as well,” Mattheis said of the gateway project. “We’re excited.”

Watt also agreed to provide town council with a document on the gateway project.

During a presentation to Inverness Municipal Council in January, 2020, Chisholm-Beaton said the Strait of Canso Causeway Gateway Project is trying to improve the “confusing design” of the rotary, and make landscaping and maintenance upgrades.

The mayor said accommodations in that area are dated, the property is in “poor aesthetical shape,” and there no active transportation infrastructure around the rotary.

Chisholm-Beaton said the Visitor Information Centre in Port Hastings can be overhauled dramatically, and signage inviting folks to return can be erected.

While there have been some complaints about replacing the rotary, Chisholm insists it’s a safer option that will be less confusing. Noting there are roundabouts in Antigonish County, Whycocomagh and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, she said they are nothing new to Strait area motorists.