Home News Headlines Perseid Meteor Shower peaking this weekend NewsHeadlines Perseid Meteor Shower peaking this weekend By Drake Lowthers - August 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A meteor from the 2016 Perseid meteor shower streaks across the night sky above some pine trees in the Cleveland National Forest. Mount Laguna, San Diego County, California. USA Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register