Pharmacist works to distribute flu vaccine

PORT HAWKESBURY: Residents of the Strait area, like those across the province and the country, are being asked to get their flu shot this year.

Pharmacist Michael Hatt at The Medicine Shoppe in Port Hawkesbury told The Reporter this will help differentiate those with COVID-19, from those with the flu.

“A lot of the symptoms related to the flu, of course, mimic the symptoms that could be COVID,” Hatt explained. “So you know it’s going to be important to help us differentiate between COVID and influenza, so if we can get everybody to get the vaccine for the flu, we’ve got less people suffering sore throat, cough, sniffles, from that that might be mistaken for COVID.”

Last month the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia (PANS) asked Nova Scotians to get their flu shot to reduce the strain on the health care system.

More than 300 pharmacies in Nova Scotia are providing the flu shot to significantly more people this year as demand for the flu shot is expected to be high, PANS noted.

In a typical year, staff at The Medicine Shoppe would be working to make sure there is enough vaccine, but this year, the local pharmacy has had to make changes.

“We’ve switched to, essentially, booking appointments only, we will accept the odd walk-in but we’re trying to minimize the amount of people in the store,” Hatt said. “We have more PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] to wear, as far as clothing, eye wear, masks, sanitization will be a bigger factor. We now will be sanitizing any of the surfaces of the room the vaccinations take place in between customers. We’ll only be allowing one person to wait in the store and one time. We’re even asking for people to wait in their vehicles rather than in our waiting area. We’ll be doing temperature checks and COVID screening as they’re entering.”

PANS said these new procedures may mean it may take a little longer to get a flu shot, and procedures may be different at each pharmacy so patients are encouraged to contact their pharmacy ahead of time to find out how they are handling the flu season this year.

According to PANS, pharmacists can now administer a flu shot to adults and children aged two and up and pharmacy teams are encouraging households to make getting their flu shot a family event.

“Another reason we’re going to see an increase in demand is because pharmacies are now allowed to do children two years of age and higher, in previous years we were capped at five years and higher,” explained Hatt.

The shipment of flu vaccine was first made available to all providers throughout the province after Thanksgiving, but PANS reminded the public that the full supply of vaccine will take “several weeks” to arrive in Nova Scotia.

“I know the province has ordered more for this season, there will be a bigger supply,” Hatt stated. “It just depends on how much we can obtain.”

Hatt said The Medicine Shoppe typically provides approximately 800 flu shots a year but this year, they put in a request to public health for an additional 10 per cent.

“Already, based on bookings we have for the first two weeks, we believe that we’ll exceed that,” Hatt noted. “It looks like we originally had 500 doses with an additional 500 coming within one to two weeks. We certainly have enough to meet our current case load. In previous years, we would run out, end of November, early December, but this year it’s more likely we’re going to go through our entire supply within first few weeks.”

To meet this increased demand, Hatt said The Medicine Shoppe will have more staff providing flu shots and that same staff will be working more hours. There is also the possibility that Nova Scotia will employ mobile or drive-through clinics, like New Brunswick, Hatt said.

“We’re going to be working, basically, evenings and weekends to deal with backlog of people trying to get in,” he said. “Unfortunately, with pharmacies in Port Hawkesbury, the outlying communities like Mulgrave, Louisdale, Judique, Port Hood don’t have easy access, so we’re certainly going to try to accommodate those people in those areas as well.”

With cold and flu now making the rounds in local communities, those with any symptoms are asked to get screened for COVID, and to wait until symptoms subside before getting their shot.

“That would be the same for any year, we don’t give flu shots to anybody running a temperature, or exhibiting any signs of cold or flu. Their immune system is busy trying to fight that off, we don’t need to add more to it,” Hatt said. “In light of COVID, that’s certainly more important because any signs or symptoms COVID-related we’re not going to be allowing those people into the store and we’re going to be suggesting that they call 811 for the COVID assessment, and further decide whether they need to be tested for COVID or not.”

Hatt added he knows many people will want to be immunized but he asked for patience as they try to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

“We are doing our best to meet public health guidelines,” he added. “We do hope that we can provide everybody a flu shot that wants one. We have consent forms that will be required to fill out prior to getting the flu shot, so that we ask that people fill them out in advance. And they can certainly call us, we actually have them displayed outside of the building so they can pick them up without coming in. We ask that people book their appointments and stick to that appointment, and give us a call ahead of time.”