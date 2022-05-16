Social skills school training takes cues from Antigonish Movement

ANTIGONISH: The warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says he was unaware of a social skills program operating locally until a presentation was made to council.

The presentation made by new Lochaber resident Jennifer DeCoste of Life.School.House., advised council the organization is building non-traditional learning communities that celebrate local wisdom, build connections in community and reinforce the social value of barter and exchange.

“I’m the founder of the program, it’s called Life.School.House. and we started this about four-and-a-half years ago in Dartmouth and it was never supposed to be a thing,” DeCoste told council. “Essentially, we ran programming out of our homes; similar to what you would see in a community centre as a way to bring people together.”

Everything they do within the school, DeCoste said, is a barter-based program, which means the people who are teaching the classes receive gifts from their attendees in exchange for their time and the talents that they’re sharing.

One attractive piece to all this, is they’re breaking down financial barriers many people face when trying to access education, DeCoste noted.

“It creates meaningful connections for newcomers, and also for those who have lived in their community for years and have never met or really connected with their neighbours,” DeCoste said. “The act of sharing our skills draws neighborhoods together, creating more resilient and interconnected communities.”

The grassroots organization started in DeCoste’s living room on Portland Street in Dartmouth, and was developed as a way to raise her kids in the community.

“People would come together and teach skills like carpentry, sewing, cooking, weaving, language skills. We’ve done almost 1,000 programs in the past four years,” DeCoste said. “What we’ve noticed is, a lot of this type of programming is really inaccessible to people, if they need to pay to participate, especially for women who may also need to pay for child care.”

DeCosteexplained they started to grow Life.School.House. as a movement and there are currently 12 different venues across Nova Scotia that run programming, and have expanded into New Brunswick, Ontario, and most recently Mexico.

What makes the Life.School.House. model different from most schools is that their work focuses on community development, not just the preservation of traditional skills.

“We’ve moved to Antigonish intentionally, this is the birthplace of the Antigonish Movement, that’s what’s informed the design of Life.School.House.,” DeCoste said. “What we’ve learned is, it doesn’t matter what the topic is we’re offering, people are coming because they’re lonely, they’re coming to try to find a way to connect in with the community.”

Those who know much about the Antigonish Movement, DeCoste said know it was about reducing poverty, and Life.School.House. is more so looking at decreasing social poverty.

“It’s nice to see different initiatives starting up,” Owen McCarron told reporters following their regular monthly council meeting on May 10. “When you think of the Antigonish Movement and the Coady Institute here in Antigonish on the university campus; it’s nice to see people looking at different ways to putting programs out for people and getting people engaged in community.”

The warden indicated it’s an interesting project and he’s looking forward to hearing more about it as things start to unfold.

“Selecting Antigonish to be her home is nice for us as well,” McCarron suggested.

As for what’s happening on the 60-acre property in Lochaber, DeCoste advised they’re building the next phase of Life.School.House., as they’re constructing a space where people will be able to come together and gather and learn about grassroots programming and different ways to engage their communities.

“I’m really glad we have this space to do this in this county, and I think there is a pretty interesting opportunity to engage people in this region,” DeCoste said. “Because there is a lot knowledge and experience with community development in this area and am happy to create a space where those conversations can happen.”