Community Pirate Days in St. Peter's By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - September 20, 2022 The members of the Maritime Pirate Alliance are a mainstay of the St. Peter's Pirate Days festival, taking in many events to sing sea shanties, read pirate-themed stories to kids, and join the closing day parade on Sept. 18. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardCheryl and Scott Goyetche brought their little pirates, Lucy and Lane to East Richmond Education Centre in St. Peter's on Sept. 17 for the Young Scallywag activities, which was moved to the school site from the Lion's Club Marina due to wind conditions. Alex McKay impressed the crowd with his fire batons outside the Lions' Hall in St. Peter's on Sunday afternoon. Among the activities available for the "Young Scallywags" in St. Peter's last Saturday was a mechanical bull that had a steady lineup throughout the event. Magician Carmen Giorno helped wrap up the 2022 St. Peter's Pirate Days festival with a children's magic show. After strong winds saw several events move from the Lions' Club Marina to East Richmond Education Centre, the school grounds looked like a carnival with a large climbing wall, an axe-throwing trailer (background) ,and a barbecue, while many giant bounce inflatables were available inside the school gymnasium. Etta and Carmen Sampson were dressed to impress and enjoy the fun in St. Peter's last Saturday. The mascots of the Pirate Days festival are pictured along the parade route after a stop by the Richmond Villa. Many mermaids were spotted in St. Peter's during Pirate Days, including during the Young Scallywag Activities on Sept. 17. Volunteers celebrated the success of St. Peter's Pirate Days with a parade on Sept. 18 before the closing ceremonies. The "Pirates on Isle Madame," pictured during the Sunday afternoon parade, were later awarded the prize for best float. The parade entry by Rockdale Electric won a prize in the Jeep/ATV category following the Sunday afternoon parade. Members of the appropriately-named Strait Pirates hockey team were among the first participants to walk the parade route last Sunday afternoon in St. Peter's.