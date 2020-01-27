HALIFAX: The province is working with credit unions to offer short-term repayable financing for forestry contractors affected by the pending closure of the Northern Pulp mill.

The program will be available to eligible forestry contractors with the intention of helping them with payments on their equipment loans on a short-term basis. The province’s forestry transition team endorsed the approach at its latest meeting on January 21.

“We are hearing from the industry that contractors need some help to make sure they can cover loan payments while they are looking for new customers and adjusting to changes in the sector,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “As a government, we want and need a forestry industry in Nova Scotia because it helps drive our rural economy and that’s why we are making sure these businesses have options. I appreciate the leadership of credit unions and their willingness to offer this program.”

Qualifying contractors can access a line of credit, up to $180,000, guaranteed by the province. Further details on eligibility are being finalized and will be made available within the next week.

This program will be available through the 16 credit unions across the province that offer the Small Business Loan Guarantee program, including East Coast Credit Union and St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat.

An estimated $5 million will be allocated for this initiative from the transition fund, announced on December 20.

“Many forestry contractors are carrying significant loans on harvesting equipment and they need short-term financial support,” said Jeff Bishop, executive director, Forest Nova Scotia. “This program will help with cash flow for those loans, and that will make a real difference for many of our small business owners in the supply chain.”

The transition fund will also support an additional $7 million in silviculture and road work on both Crown land and private lands helping businesses plan for the spring season and supporting more than 250 people and contractors working.

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston says the government continues to raise more questions than answers on support for forestry workers. On Monday morning, for the sixth week in a row, Houston wrote to the government with questions for the Premier and the forestry transition team.

“Our offices receive inquiries on a daily basis that we are unable to answer. There’s no way Liberal MLAs aren’t receiving them as well. It makes me wonder if they’re ignoring constituents,” said Houston. “It is important that we, the Opposition, continue to ask these questions and stress the necessity of preparedness on this file.”

Immediately following last Friday’s announcement, the PC Caucus said it received “countless” inquiries from constituents seeking details and qualification criteria. As a result, Houston has asked a number of questions to respond to constituents: who qualifies, and how; when does this program begin, and what documentation do applicants need to provide to the Credit Union; what is the term of the loan and what is the rate of interest; how will these loans impact the borrower’s credit; and how involved is the Credit Union, and have staff been briefed and trained on this program?

“Announcing programs before they are thought out has not been helpful and has only created more confusion,” says Houston. “This government continues to be very reactive on this file. We have seen no evidence of them being prepared or proactive in anything they’ve announced to date.”

On Thursday, Houston, along with PC Lands and Forestry Critic Tory Rushton, held a press conference to call on the McNeil government to strike an all-party committee to travel the province and seek solutions for the future of the industry, and to raise questions of 16 ministers and departments who have all demonstrated a complete inability to handle this file.

To date, the Tories claim there’s been no acknowledgement of the letters.

“My colleagues and I look forward to responses from each minister to these important questions that will aid Nova Scotians during this challenging time of transition,” Houston added.

A toll-free line (1-888-315-0110) is available for those affected and who have questions. Laid-off workers can now request emergency assistance through their local Access Nova Scotia centre. A confidential, 24-7 support line (1-866-885-6540) is available for anyone who may need emotional support.

Information sessions are being held throughout January in partnership with NS Works and the federal government, so people can get help with job searching, retraining and applying for employment insurance. Workers from across the sector can access one-on-one career counselling and a customized skills training plan to help connect to opportunities in the skilled trades through a new Forestry Sector Apprenticeship Initiative, at no cost.

The government’s Forestry Sector Support web site is at: https://novascotia.ca/forestry-sector-support/. For more on the closure of Northern Pulp, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/antigonish-to-host-information-session-for-those-affected-by-northern-pulp-closure/.