Suspect in high speed police chase sentenced, second culprit due in court next month

ANTIGONISH: One of two suspects from Alberta charged in relation to a high-speed police chase that started in Antigonish County and resulted in four police vehicles damaged in Pictou County has been sentenced to jail time.

Tyler Hodgson, 22, from Grand Prairie, pled guilty to six charges: theft of a police car, operation of a conveyance that was dangerous to the public, failure to stop the motor vehicle, mischief, possession of a weapon, and breach of recognizance.

Hodgson received eight months custody, 24 months probation, a DNA order, a 10 year weapons prohibition, and a three year driving prohibition.

RCMP say two individuals, a man and a woman, were arrested December 17 after they managed to steal an unmarked police vehicle and were only stopped after being forced into the median on Highway 104 between exits 18A and 19 by three other police vehicles.

Police indicated the events that led up to the crash began two days prior.

While members of the Colchester District RCMP were conducting a checkpoint in Lower Truro, a pickup truck was checked by police at 1:50 a.m., and when an officer questioned some details about the truck, the driver fled the area. RCMP determined the vehicle was stolen and pursued the vehicle for a short time, however, they eventually called off the pursuit.

The following day, at 11:20 p.m. a member of the Antigonish District RCMP was checking addresses in the Purlbrook related to the suspects. They spotted the stolen truck near a home, however, the suspects weren’t there. Police located stolen property inside the home. They learned the suspects fled the home and were at the neighbouring property.

More stolen property was located at the neighbouring property, police said. They seized the additional property and the stolen truck. Police were told the suspects were in the area on foot, however they were not located.

On December 17, RCMP located the two suspects in the Purlbrook area. The two were arrested, handcuffed and lodged in the back of an unmarked police vehicle, with a marked unit en route to the area to transport them. However, the suspects managed to escape in the unmarked police vehicle.

Additional RCMP officers were dispatched to the area, and the vehicle was eventually located on Highway 104 in Pictou County. Another pursuit was initiated, and the suspect vehicle eventually crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The responding RCMP officers “pushed the suspect vehicle into the median with their vehicles due to the high risk to public safety.”

The other suspect, Julia King, 22, also from Grand Prairie, faces five charges in relation to the incident; theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation, flight from police, escaping lawful custody, and possession of property obtained by crime. King also faces dangerous operation and flight counts from another incident two days earlier.

She had her bail hearing in Antigonish Provincial Court January 10, and her application was denied which means she’ll remain in custody until her election-and-plea hearing on February 5.

