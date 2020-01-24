Warden’s chair becoming a hot seat

More than four years removed from the tumult in Richmond County over municipal spending practices which resulted in the resignation of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the warden deciding not to run and staffing changes, comes more news from neighbouring municipalities.

These latest problems started last year, after Richmond County suddenly terminated the contract of former CAO Kent MacIntyre during an April 1 special meeting. What resulted was weeks of demands to dissolve council, have the councillors who voted to fire MacIntyre resign, then finally, with the former CAO suing the municipality for wrongful dismissal and damages.

In Guysborough County last May, council had to answer for an e-mail exchange posted on-line that involved the municipality’s CAO, Barry Carroll.

In an e-mail sent March 9 and subsequently posted to Facebook on May 13, Carroll told Rob Carter, the former organizer of the Lost Shores Gran Fondo, that the “Gloves are off. You’re going to wish you never heard of me. Buckle up!!!”

In 2018, Carter advised the municipality and all the cyclers registered for the 2018 Gran Fondo – an annual cycling event in Guysborough County – that it would be the final Gran Fondo with Lost Shores’ involvement; parting ways with the municipality after three-years.

The municipality was surprised by the announcement and made the decision to continue the program as the Gran Fondo Guysborough scheduled for September 7, 2019.

But the municipality contended that Carter then “made unauthorized contact” with registered cyclists and contractors of the municipality after deciding to hold a Lost Shores Gran Fondo approximately one week before the Gran Fondo Guysborough.

Following a council meeting on May 15, 2019, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters he didn’t perceive Carroll’s comments as a direct threat.

After quickly realizing his language in the e-mail was inappropriate, Carroll apologized in writing the next day. As a result of this, a one-hour-and-forty-minute telephone conversation was held on March 12 with Carter, and it was Carroll’s understanding that the matter had been resolved, as he hadn’t received any additional correspondence until the social media posting of his e-mail, nearly two months later.

The municipality’s statement included screenshots of the follow-up e-mails between Carroll and Carter and also consisted of an apology from Carroll.

Pitts said he was fully aware of the criticism and backlash Carroll received on Facebook but council was standing behind their CAO.

Then just before the end of the year, Inverness Municipal Council spent more than an hour behind closed doors discussing a number of serious, but unsubstantiated, allegations regarding CAO Keith MacDonald.

After meeting in-camera, Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said she and council felt a letter they received regarding the CAO’s work was unfounded and was “considered anonymous” even though councillor John MacLennan did associate himself with the correspondence.

When asked to explain where the four-page note came from, MacLennan said it was from an unnamed taxpayer. It is his job, MacLennan said, to take the letter to council on that person’s behalf.

MacLennan said he had confidence in the CAO, but was willing to hear arguments for what may or may not have been done correctly.

The items of concern outlined in the letter were divided into four main areas: hiring practices; awards of contracts; a breach of public trust; and professional conduct.

Specially, the letter claims qualified candidates were not hired for positions and relatives and relationships were involved in hiring. The letter writer maintained that contracts were awarded without proper procurement practices being followed.

In terms of a breach of public trust, the letter outlined two alleged instances of mismanagement. Fourteen months before Hurricane Dorian rolled through the area, council approved a capital budget that greenlit the purchase of portable generators for the municipal water system, in case of power outages. The generators were not purchased at the time of the hurricane. The letter also questioned if untreated water entered the water distribution system in Inverness, during Hurricane Dorian.

As for professional conduct, the letter writer cited an alleged instance of an employee being dismissed with cause receiving a retirement allowance. With that, the writer alleged the Director of Finance was used to prepare requests for proposals for an engineering contract even though “the director is not an engineer and her ability to write a request for proposal in relation to engineering services is questionable.”

MacQuarrie responded there were “false statements” made in the letter.

Earlier this month, after a two-hour in-camera meeting, MacQuarrie said the matter was a dead issue and no investigation was planned.

Some confusion followed regarding whether or not MacLennan had written the letter or if it came from a constituent he was representing. In a press release issued December 19, MacLennan confirmed he was the writer. He had received some help with preparing the document, but “the letter was written by me with information provided to me by several residents of Inverness County.”

MacLennan confirmed his full and ongoing support for the people who came forward with the information found in the letter, but noted he was unable to say anything due to the rules of in-camera.

MacLennan told The Reporter he expects to discuss the issues again soon.

Outside of the meeting, MacQuarrie spoke with representatives from the Department of Municipal Affairs who told her council “did everything right.”

She added the people of Inverness County are likely concerned about the accusations being made, but she said the issues are simply unfounded. She said she and the councillors are more than willing to talk to people with concerns.

Whether or not claims have any merit, it appears that the mere whiff of wrongdoing by public officials is enough for some residents to call for blood, and that is not healthy.

Richmond County was still smarting from the spending scandal of 2015-2016, so the possibility of improper spending or questionable financial practices was enough for some councillors to pull the trigger on the CAO.

Those controversies were so loud and nasty, and dominated public discourse for so long, it was inevitable that any possibly inappropriate conduct or statements from any neighbouring CAO or elected official was going to be hammered hard by the public.

In the case of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), Carroll’s conduct was called into question previously over spending practices, which was dismissed by council, but sending a threatening e-mail was a bit much, even for such a supportive council.

Carroll demonstrated poor judgement in making such a statement, and it forced the MODG to do damage control; a mess no municipality or elected official wants to clean.

In the case of Inverness County, the allegations are very serious, but with responsibility for the letter toggling between a councillor and residents, it’s hard to take the claims seriously.

Make no mistake, these are disturbing charges against the CAO of Inverness, but council doesn’t take the letter seriously and is going so far as to call the claims false.

Making this worse is that a councillor said he brought the letter to council on behalf of a resident, then said he wrote the letter on behalf of a group of residents. This completely undermines the credibility of the allegations.

If serious wrongdoing has been done, please be specific, provide credible proof, and above all, put a name or names behind it.

This is a great time to learn from the mistakes of the past, where faceless and nameless people made serious allegations with deep consequences.

Yes these are public positions, and yes, those holding them have their salaries and expenses paid by the taxpayers of that municipal unit, but that does not entitle residents or others to make serious charges without substance.

That not only undermines public trust in institutions like municipal government, but also the very checks and balances which make them publicly accountable in the first place.