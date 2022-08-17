AULDS COVE: Posts to social media indicating a plane crash in the area last week were later clarified by emergency responders.

On Aug. 10, a warning was issued on Facebook from a page that provides information on emergency calls from across the province, highlighting that at 12:57 p.m., the Aulds Cove Volunteer Fire Department, Port Hawkesbury RCMP, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) were responding to the scene of a potential plane crash in Havre Boucher area.

A later update of the post determined a “smaller” plane was practicing landing.

On another post from the Firefighters of Nova Scotia Facebook page, a more detailed update was provided.

“Port Hawkesbury RCMP members were speaking with the airport who advised a plane did take off approximately 20 minutes ago, however, it was a float plane practicing landings,” the update read. “Units are continuing to investigate.”

One concerned resident, Taralee Wood, suggested her son noticed the plane and was immediately alarmed.

“My son saw this shortly after takeoff and followed it online using FlightRadar24,” Wood said. “He was a bit panicked when he could see on the app that the plane was descending and showed that it landed, but was nowhere near an airport.”

A second update from the Firefighters of Nova Scotia indicated the JRCC spoke with the wife of the pilot who reported the plane was safe on the ground, after landing on his property.

Confirming information with The Reporter, RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay advised it was just a case of the pilot landing when they noticed something didn’t seem right.

“It was confirmed that the plane had landed on a grass landing strip,” Tremblay said. “It was reported to us by a member of the public who saw the aircraft descending.”

Captain Nicole Lively, an Aeronautical SAR Cordinator with the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed with The Reporter on Aug. 15, that JRCC Halifax responds to all potential and actual distress reports within their search and rescue region.

“Our response correlates with the degree of emergency. This particular case started in the ‘Uncertainty Phase’ within our operating procedures,” Lively said. “During our investigation, JRCC Halifax was able to contact the next of kin of the pilot and confirm the aircraft was safe. The level of distress did not escalate to the point of launching SAR assets.”