JOHNSTOWN: According to one of the organizers, this summer’s annual Johnstown Milling Frolic will be one of the last celebrations to be held at the old Johnstown Parish Hall, and they want to go out with a bang.

Cathy Campbell, who lives in Red Islands on the land her grandfather owned, spent a lot of her adult life working in Halifax as a Registered Nurse, before returning to the place her heart called home as a child.

Since retiring and returning to Cape Breton in 2016, she has been working “little bit by little bit” on a Bachelor of Arts degree in Celtic Studies.

“And my other passion is learning Gaelic,” Campbell told The Reporter. “This is the 89th year for the milling frolic. It’s a community event, and primarily it’s a coming together of community members.”

What makes the Johnstown Milling Frolic most notable, she said, is being the longest running, annual milling frolic in Cape Breton, and quite possibly in all of Canada, after beginning in 1933.

“This is a very important cultural event. It is the only Gaelic language centered event still running in Richmond County,” Campbell said. “It serves as a yearly homecoming for all the families in the area and it is a gathering place for Gaelic speakers and singers to share traditional songs, many of which tell stories of local people.”

Because of COVID-19, there hasn’t been a Johnstown Milling Frolic since 2019, but Campbell indicated the local community couldn’t be more excited about this year’s event.

The highlight of the event, which is being held Aug. 19 at the Johnstown Parish Hall, is the milling of the cloth and Gaelic singing that occurs around the milling table.

“The highlight for me is definitely the milling table, and that’s tradition that’s been going on for all of those years,” Campbell said. “Traditionally, the sheep would be sheered, they would spin their wool, and would weave their wool into blankets; the blankets would be very tight and the milling was actually work but it was turned into work with song and the coming together of the people in the community.”

Campbell explained one person would sing the verses, while the whole table would sing the chorus together.

“You pound cloth to a four count beat, and on the fourth count you pass it along,” Campbell said. “We don’t actually work the cloth; it’s just carried in tradition.”

On top of being a fundraiser for the parish, Campbell said it’s an event that is a lot of fun, there’s a lot of energy and there’s something for everybody, especially this year in particular.

“We’re having an all ages dance. That hasn’t happened in quite a while, families can come and re-learn their tradition of a square set,” she said. “All areas in Cape Breton have their own style of dancing the square set and that’s been lost a little bit on this side, simply because there used to be a bar included and families had to keep their kids home.”

As a child Campbell remembers attending with her grandmother, and she’s hoping families can create those life-long memories like she gained growing up.

As for what makes the event special for Campbell, it’s an opportunity to come together and to promote the culture.

“It’s so important. A lot of people have lost touch, my parents, the Gaelic wasn’t passed on to them from their parents. My grandparents spoke Gaelic as a first language,” she said. “It wasn’t seen as an important language; it would hold you back. It was discouraged in schools, anyone that went to school and may have spoken Gaelic, may have got the strap or punished in some way.”

Since becoming involved with the Johnstown Milling Frolic, Campbell indicated the milling portion of the event has grown in popularity.

“The table, people are sitting around listening, watching, participating. They may not be singing but they’re participating in the movement of the cloth,” she said. “The popularity of that has increased because I think the energy has changed.”

While accepting it will never be the way that it was, as the culture almost skipped a generation, Campbell suggested the language is far from being dead, which a lot of people believe it is.

“It’s a language that’s finding a re-birth,” she noted. “I hope a little bit is going to wear off on other people that are not of Gaelic descent, and might start an interest.”