EverWind Fuels invests in regional airport

PORT HASTINGS: The operator and charter service provider of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport has a new partner, after an investment from EverWind Fuels.

EverWind Fuels recently purchased a large energy storage facility in Point Tupper as part of a $100-million investment in the region to develop a world-class green hydrogen hub, where they will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Last month, it was announced EverWind Fuels was joining Celtic Air Services and AxAir Aviation as a partner after providing the capital to “buy-out” a previous partner.

“We are now joint partners with David Morgan on running the operations of the airport,” EverWind Fuels CEO Trent Vichie, who said. “To continue the operations as a joint owner, but probably more importantly, is a strategic partner who is going to look to invest and expand the business at the airport and provide capital, expertise and strategic advice.”

Additionally, Vichie suggested there are a few things Celtic Air Services would like to accomplish, such as investing to build a hangar at the airport.

“So I’m pushing Dave to get that done and we’ll make sure that that’s financed and the money is there to build that,” Vichie said. “That particular one will allow increase capability at the airport. If you have a hangar there, you’re able to support year-round emergency response.”

Secondly, as the wind and offshore wind industries develop, Vichie said there is a need for aerial support.

“Be it planes, helicopters, other aerial support, that is a key component of the supply chain to enable that industry,” Vichie said. “As an investor in the space, we will make sure the airport has that capability to support that industry as it grows.”

The investment from EverWind Fuels to continue growing the airport will be relatively small, the CEO said, in comparison to the money they will invest over time in the airport; but he understands talk is cheap.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome, not just the investment, but the global expertise that Trent and his team bring to Celtic,” Celtic Air President David Morgan said in a release. “He has over a 25-year track record of success in large-scale infrastructure investments. His guidance, mentorship, and resources will be critical as we look to grow both our airport asset base, as well as our charter airline.”

The help, Morgan said, couldn’t have come at a better time for them, as in April they filed a notice of discontinuance with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court after seeking an injunction in court against Christopher Neville, AxAir Aviation Inc., Ave K. Holdings Ltd., and Gateway Facilities ULC.

According to court documents provided to The Reporter by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, Morgan was trying to prevent the respondents from exercising security over assets owned by Morgan and by Celtic Air, including a 1979 Cessna 411 Conquest II airplane owned by AxAir Aviation.

“The people of the region are important to us. We were able to step in and support the area, when there was some ownership issues at the airport,” Vichie said. “We spoke to the Mayor of Port Hawkesbury and the Warden of Richmond County before we made the investment we said ‘Would this be helpful?’ And the response was ‘absolutely.’”

When asked what the motivation was for the owner of a green hydrogen, green ammonia company to partner with the local airport, Vichie explained the stability of the ownership and the strength of the operator at the airport are paramount.

“Because those operations are important to support what is going to be well north of a billion dollars of investment,” Vichie said. “What we’re contemplating right now, in the $6-$7-billion range; when you’re building that much, putting that much investment in the ground, you need airport operations as part of your necessary support.”

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, who is part of the management committee of the airport, told The Reporter she sees the partnership as “taking the airport to new heights.”

With plans in place to add infrastructure to provide support for the increased air traffic at the airport, the companies are adding employees and laying out the groundwork to grow shoulder season traffic, add scheduled flights, and build on their successes.

“This new partnership is surely to help us be in the position to maximize the opportunities for the airport itself,” Morgan added. “Which will spread the operating costs over more aircraft movements, allowing for increases to service offerings.”