Poet Rita Joe honoured on Heritage Day

HALIFAX: Mi’kmaw poet Rita Joe was honoured on Heritage Day.

Joe’s written work started gaining interest from the publishing world in the mid-1970s, according to a press release issued by the Office of Lieutenant Governor on Feb. 16, and her first collection of poetry was published in 1978.

Wanting to change the negative attitudes she encountered, Joe started writing the Poems of Rita Joe, and would go on to have several more books published including: Song of Eskasoni, L’nu Indian We’re Called, Kelusultiek (we speak), Song of Rita Joe, For the Children, and one of her most famous books, I Lost My Talk, the office noted.

I Lost My Talk reflects on her residential school experience and the loss of the Mi’kmaw language, the office said.

“Our mother provided a gentle but powerful voice for our community and Mi’kmaw people,” Joe’s daughter Frances Sylliboy stated. “She inspired so many to dream, to use their voice and connect with their identity on their own terms. We are happy that Nova Scotians across the province will be celebrating the legacy of our mother, together with us.”

The office said Joe’s greatest wish was to inspire many other Mi’kmaq authors to continue writing poems, stories, written words, and plays. Along with inspiring a Mi’kmaq writer to publish I’m Finding My Talk, the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission also used I Lost my Talk, in their report, the office said. They added that her inspiring words and love for writing is not forgotten and the following poem continues to inspire many people.

Joe was given the title of “Gentle Warrior” and that would become the title of a poem written about her, the office said. They noted that due to a health condition, she passed away at the age of 74, but her legacy has never been forgotten. A Mi’kmaq Anthology – Volume Two was published in celebration of her achievements.

Growing up in We’koqma’q, Joe’s mother and father both passed away by the time she was 10. A couple years later at the age of 12, she was forced to attend the Shubenacadie Residential School where her experiences there influenced her life and how she wrote.

In Grade 8, Joe had the opportunity to leave the residential school. She traveled to Halifax, Montreal and then Boston, where she ended up meeting her husband, moving back to Eskasoni where they lived and raised their 10 children.

Joe died in 2007.

“Elder Rita Joe dedicated her exceptional talents to celebrating Mi’kmaw culture through the written word,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc. “Her body of work inspired others to give a voice to their experiences and paved the way for Mi’kmaw authors who followed in her footsteps. I am happy to celebrate Elder Rita’s legacy and significant contributions to the province on this special day.”

On Feb. 10 at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, the Writer’s Federation of Nova Scotia organized a presentation of commissioned works by Mi’kmaw poets – including Tiffany Morris, Danica Roache, and Raymond Sewell – in celebration of Joe.

Then on Feb. 16, the office said a community feast and celebration, of the life and works of Joe was held at Allison Bernard Memorial High School in Eskasoni, which included live musical performances, poetry, and special presentations.

“The Eskasoni event is a community celebration that includes Rita Joe’s family, community members, Chief Leroy Denny, and students from the local high school,” Susan Mader Zinck, the spokesperson for the Department of Communities Culture Tourism and Heritage wrote in an email to The Reporter.

The office said that on Feb. 22 there will be a presentation of the commissioned works of Morris, Roache, and Sewell at the Halifax Central Library and on March 1 at Millbrook First Nation.

“The words that Elder Rita Joe shared with us through her poetry continue to speak to us today,” said Karla MacFarlane, Minister of L’nu Affairs. “I encourage Nova Scotians to make some time on Heritage Day to learn more about Mi’kmaw heritage and culture, and our shared history with L’nu’k.”

In 1989 Joe was inducted into the Order of Canada and in 1992 she became a member of the Queen’s Privy Council, receiving an Aboriginal Achievement Award in 1997 and doctorates from several East Coast universities, the office said. In 1990 she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and continued to write until her death, they noted.

Joe was one of four Elders recognized by Halifax Regional Municipality during Mi’kmaq History Month in 2002. They said a Halifax Transit ferry named after her began operating in 2018.

Launched in 2015, the office said Heritage Day is an annual statutory holiday that honours the remarkable people and places that have contributed to Nova Scotia’s history.

More information on Nova Scotia Heritage Day, 2023 honouree Rita Joe, and this year’s celebrations is available at: https://heritageday.novascotia.ca/.

“Heritage Day celebrates our province’s cultural heritage so we can tell important stories of unique, diverse and inspiring Nova Scotians,” Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage said. “In her autobiography, Rita Joe challenged Indigenous youth to find their voices, share their stories and celebrate their talents. Her influence and inspiration have had a great impact on our province.”

Following Joe, the next four honourees will be: William Hall, the first person of African descent and third Canadian to get the Victoria Cross. Nora Bernard, an activist for residential school survivors. J. William Comeau, a member of the Senate of Canada, and Carrie Best from New Glasgow, advocate for racial justice and co-founder of The Clarion, the first black-owned and published Nova Scotia newspaper.

These are the last of 12 recipients selected since the inception of the award, the first recipient being Nova Scotian civil rights activist Viola Desmond who challenged segregation practices in the province.

I lost my talk

The talk you took away.

When I was a little girl

At Shubenacadie school.

You snatched it away:

I speak like you

I think like you

I create like you

The scrambled ballad, about my word.

Two ways I talk

Both ways I say,

Your way is more powerful.

So gently I offer my hand and ask,

Let me find my talk

So I can teach you about me.

I Lost My Talk by Rita Joe