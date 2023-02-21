GUYSBOROUGH: The owners of a sunken boat have been identified.

Previously, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council discussed the issue of not being able to identify the vessel’s rightful owner.

The boat in question sank at Tickle Wharf.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 15, CAO Barry Carol updated council that Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway advised it was determined the owners of the sunken boat were First Nations fishers.

“And they don’t have the financial capacity to remove it themselves,” Carroll said. “So the (federal government) is sending it out to tender.”

Deputy Warden Janet Peitzche advised people in the area “are just livid.”

Councillor Fin Armsworthy, who covers the Tickle portion of the municipality, agrees.

“It looks like a disaster down there.”

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters it gives council a level of comfort that the situation is being taken care of.

From the warden’s understanding, the waters are the federal government’s jurisdiction and they are going to ensure the boat is moved.

“Knowing that’s finally going to be raised up and lifted out of there is wonderful,” Pitts said. “I was very disappointed to find out it’s taken so long to have something done but they had to establish ownership of the boat.”

Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.