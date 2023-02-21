GUYSBOROUGH: The owners of a sunken boat have been identified.

Previously, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council discussed the issue of not being able to identify the vessel’s rightful owner.

The boat in question sank at Tickle Wharf.

During the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 15, CAO Barry Carol updated council that Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway advised it was determined the owners of the sunken boat were First Nations fishers.

“And they don’t have the financial capacity to remove it themselves,” Carroll said. “So the (federal government) is sending it out to tender.”

Deputy Warden Janet Peitzche advised people in the area “are just livid.”

Councillor Fin Armsworthy, who covers the Tickle portion of the municipality, agrees.

“It looks like a disaster down there.”

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters it gives council a level of comfort that the situation is being taken care of.

From the warden’s understanding, the waters are the federal government’s jurisdiction and they are going to ensure the boat is moved.

“Knowing that’s finally going to be raised up and lifted out of there is wonderful,” Pitts said. “I was very disappointed to find out it’s taken so long to have something done but they had to establish ownership of the boat.”