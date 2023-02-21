HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) has ruled that the Town of Port Hawkesbury will keep four town councillors.

In a decision released on Feb. 14, the UARB said it received the town’s application on Nov. 28 and held a public hearing on Jan. 31 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre but “did not receive any objections, letters of support, or requests to speak” and no members of the public were present.

A municipal councillor and two members of town staff attended the hearing, the UARB said, noting that Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle made a presentation noting that the geographic size of the town is 8.35 square kilometres, and the 2021 census showed a population of 3,210. Doyle said the number of electors for the last municipal election in October 2020 was 2,602.

The board said that the reasons given in the application for confirming the existing number of councillors were that the population is stagnant and hasn’t changed significantly in the last three censuses, fewer than four councillors may cause problems in achieving quorum due to absences, and it would be difficult to meet committee obligations with fewer councillors.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Nov. 8, Doyle said a review of boundaries, polling districts, and the number of elected representatives has to be undertaken every eight years by municipalities and towns, with a report sent to the UARB before the end of the year.

At the meeting late last year, Doyle said “having four councillors makes the town more representative of the community, and it would be difficult to carry out local advisory, regional, and provincial committee obligations.”

Doyle said last November that Nova Scotia’s smallest town, Annapolis Royal, with a population of around 530 people, also has four town councillors.

As required under the review, the CAO said town council approved a motion on Sept. 20 to hold public consultations, which were advertised. Then on Oct. 25, a public was held with no submissions or presentations made, he added.