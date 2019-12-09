SEDMHA championship for Pee Wee AA Female Bulldogs

DARTMOUTH: With a 4-3 shootout win over the Metro West Force Thunder, the Quad County Pee Wee AA Female Bulldogs became the SEDMHA champs.

“It’s a tough tournament to win because you start on Thursday and you have to go through a lot of teams to get to the finish line,” said Craig MacDonald, bench boss of the local girls.

“We’ve come a long way from the start of the year, and we still have room to grow. Even in the tournament, we had some adversity and some things we had to fight through. It was a great team effort.

“It’s a big accomplishment. We’re going up against some big areas.”

Nine teams were competing in the Pee Wee AA Division, and this was the first year the Quad County Zone iced a team on that level. Considering that, the coach said the girls have a reason to feel quite proud.

With that, the Quad County Zone allows players from the Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Association, Strait Richmond Minor Hockey Association, and the Canso Minor Hockey Association to suit up with their Antigonish counterparts. In the case of the Pee Wee AAs, five players from Cape Breton West are skating with Bulldogs. Before now, they had always competed against each other.

The girls earned the championship on Sunday, December 1. The win topped off a great weekend for the girls, who went 5-2 over the days leading to the final.

Leading the tourney for the local girls were Hali Rose MacLean, with three goals and three helpers; Aylee Glenn, five goals; Olivia Copley, two goals and two assists; and Kate Morrow, one goal and three assists.

Backstopping the local girls was Elsa Cameron. She closed the tourney with a goals against average of 1.86.

In terms of league play, the Bulldogs are in third place in their very tight provincial league.

“Every game’s been close, and I suspect that’s not going to change,” MacDonald said. “When you jump up to an AA level, every game means that much more, and you can’t sleep through a period – or even a shift.

“They’re starting to learn, and they’re willing to learn. It’s a pleasure to coach them.”