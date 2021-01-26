ANTIGONISH: The Mayor of Antigonish says the town remains cautiously optimistic surrounding the return of StFX students for an in-person winter semester, but things have gone smoothly so far.

Since students from outside the Atlantic region, and then subsequently New Brunswick, started to return to Antigonish in early January, the university has reported three positive COVID-19 cases within their student body.

Following the Town of Antigonish’s regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 18, Mayor Laurie Boucher indicated she’s satisfied with how those three cases were handled.

“We’re pleased with the transparency that StFX has had with the community,” Boucher said. “To date, they haven’t held anything back.”

Earlier that afternoon, the university announced all three cases had now been considered resolved by Nova Scotia Public Health and the students who tested positive were fully recovered.

While there are a similar set of conditions this time around, Boucher suggested we’re living in a different situation, in comparison to when students arrived in August, as there are now variants of the virus, we have higher number of cases in other provinces, but we also now have a vaccine.

Despite only having three students record a positive COVID result, the mayor indicated it did create some fear within the community.

“We have a lot of people in our community that are very vulnerable – they’re elderly or (have) underlying conditions – people are nervous, and I completely understand,” Boucher said. “We’re happy that the cases have been resolved without community spread.”

She said the town will continue to remain cautiously optimistic, and will consider it a success if they can get through the next few weeks with little-to-no cases.