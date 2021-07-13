PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP’s provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a Port Hawkesbury man for child pornography offences.

On July 7, the RCMP said the ICE Unit searched a home in Port Hawkesbury; assisted by their Digital Forensic Services Unit, along with the Inverness/Richmond County Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Port Hawkesbury RCMP.

The RCMP said the investigation began in March 2021 “shortly after” investigators received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC). He explained that after the NCECC receives information and generates a report, they send it to the provincial ICE units.

“Often times, companies will report suspected child pornography if they find a user transmitting it on or storing it on their network,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter. “While I cannot comment on this case specifically, what I can say is that the NCECC was not alerted by a member of the public, but rather a corporation.”

The RCMP said 35-year-old Troy McLean of Port Hawkesbury was arrested at his home without incident and was charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Marshall added that McLean was released on an undertaking after his arrest and will make his first appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 21 to be arraigned on the charges and to enter a plea.