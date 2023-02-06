HALIFAX: Port Hawkesbury Paper is taking part in an international promotion of low carbon, renewable resource companies.

On Feb. 1, the Nova Scotia Innovation Hub (NSIH) launched the Bioeconomy Sites Project to showcase industrial sites across the province, including Port Hawkesbury Paper, to national and international firms.

Geoffrey Clarke, Director of Business Development for Port Hawkesbury Paper, said their involvement is part of company’s commitment to sustainability.

“We continue to be eager to explore potential co-location opportunities with biotech and bioresource firms to support sustainable innovation in the province,” he said in an email to The Reporter. “To that end, we have spoken to and/or hosted numerous site visits from interested parties in just the last couple of years. Working with businesses in the bioeconomy who can leverage the benefits of our industrial site to develop new sustainable products and technologies not only improves the circularity of our economy, but will create new jobs and opportunities in the region.”

Clarke said the province is an “excellent location” for this sector.

“This exciting new medium will showcase Nova Scotia to international investors and encourage innovation and collaboration within the province,” he said in a press release.

As part of the rollout of the project, NSIH created the website: nsbioeconomysites.com that shows industrial sites across the province that can foster and support new initiatives, or host existing businesses looking to expand. The site also includes resources for organizations, they said.

Noting it is one of leading regions in the country for renewable resource innovation, Nova Scotia’s forestry, agriculture and ocean sectors generate by-products that can be harvested and processed to create innovative and sustainable products and processes, such as biodegradable plastics, biofuels, and wood fibre reinforced concrete, the NSIH noted.

The NSIH said the success of the bioeconomy is driven by rural areas of the province, making them the “ideal sites” to find sustainable uses for by-products. They said growth in this sector can help strengthen rural communities for generations.

“Nova Scotia is uniquely positioned to support bioeconomy initiatives,” said Rod Badcock, Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Innovation Hub. “The infrastructure, talent, and resources that already exist in this province give bioeconomy companies a head start, allowing them to grow and succeed more quickly and easily. The Bioeconomy Sites Project is part of our efforts to showcase to the world what Nova Scotia has to offer.”