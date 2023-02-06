Animal cruelty charge laid after dog found tied to tree

ST. PETER’S: The RCMP charged a Port Hawkesbury resident with cruelty to animals after a dog was found tied to a tree in woods behind Richmond Academy last week.

On Feb. 2 Tommy K. Samson of Louisdale made a post on the social media platform Facebook.

“I came out of our (Lions) meeting and heard him barking… followed the sound and found him tied to a tree in the woods just (past) Richmond Academy,” he posted.

Richmond County District RCMP said they received a report of the social media post on Feb. 2 and “that is where our investigation began,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter.

The next day, Samson updated his post that the dog “slept well,” but he observed blood in the canine’s urine. He wrote that he contacted Coastal K9 Rescue Society of Antigonish County and they picked up the dog.

“I want to extend thanks to the RCMP officer who was amazing with him last night when the dog was pretty stressed out… thanks to everyone who helped get him in my truck last night after a few hours of coaxing. Thanks to everyone who offered to take him and who shared information about who the owner is. Everything has been forwarded to the RCMP and I am hoping they will be able to address this,” Samson posted on Feb. 3.

Raylene Dewan, with the Coastal K9 Rescue Society in St. Andrew’s, posted on Facebook on Feb. 3 that Loki, a pit bull mix, was “doing well.”

“They called and a couple of volunteers went and picked up Loki,” she told The Reporter. “We took him into the vet and got him checked and everything just because his urine looked there might have been a bit of urine in it… They put him on antibiotics just in case of an infection or anything, with the frost and such.”

Describing Lokie as “very nervous,” Dewan said the dog did not have frost bite.

On Feb. 3, the RCMP said 29-year-old Port Hawkesbury resident Dryden George contacted them and said he “wanted to turn himself in for this incident,” according to an RCMP press release.

“Our officers were looking to speak with George when he turned himself in,” Marshall confirmed.

The RCMP said George met with an RCMP officer at the St. Peter’s detachment and was later released on conditions, including that he not possess any animals.

George was charged with cruelty to animals and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 24.

The RCMP noted that George turned over a second dog prior to his release.

Dewan said they picked up Cleo, a pit bull terrier, at the Port Hawkesbury detachment.

“She was very nervous, of course, but as soon as she saw Loki in the backseat of the truck, she jumped right in,” she said.

Other than being nervous, Dewan said both dogs are in “really good condition.”

“Both dogs are eating; they’re drinking, they’re good,” she said. “They’re not mixing in with other dogs yet, they’re just too nervous to do that, but they’re in good health.”

Dewan said the dogs are in their kennel. She said they currently have 25 adult dogs and 19 puppies in their care.

“Every dog, as soon as they come in the door, they get a flea treatment and a worm treatment, right away,” she said. “Then they go to the kennels, and after a day or two, and we get to know them, and the dogs settle a bit, some it takes longer than others, and then when a foster home becomes available, we took move the dogs into foster homes. We’ll have them vetted and put them up for adoption.”

While dogs are normally in the kennel one to two weeks, Dewan said it will take longer for Loki and Cloe.

“There’s lots of people already interested in them. We’ve been getting calls and emails,” she noted. ”I just tell everybody that they’re not ready yet; they’ll probably need a good month or so to settle in, get them into a foster home and see how they do.”

Dewan said anyone who wants to make a donation to the Coastal K9 Rescue Society, can do so via email: info@coastalk9.ca.

“It doesn’t have to be monetary, we’ll take any donations,” she added.