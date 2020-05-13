PORT HAWKESBURY: Once again, Sobeys is giving back to the community.

Sobeys in Port Hawkesbury recently prepared and delivered grocery care packages to all of the residents of the Sunset Manor Seniors Complex in Port Hawkesbury. Each package included grocery items, fresh tulips, a letter, and a $25 gift card.

Sobeys Port Hawkesbury store manager Ann Leadbetter Pitts told The Reporter all stores were given access to the Communities Action Fund to support the community.

“Sobeys has a history of giving back and in these challenging times, our local communities obviously need us now more than ever,” Leadbetter Pitts said.

Sobeys director of external communications, Natasha Compton, explained that the fund has injected millions of dollars back into communities across Canada by providing each of its 1,500 stores with to $1,000 to share or donate.

“Some stores have matched or encouraged their customers to match and share,” Compton explained. “It’s really been a good way to help our team help people in need on the ground, do it quickly, and where it matters most.”

“This was an organization that Ann and her team chose because it meant a lot to them.”

The care packages included grocery items, fresh tulips, a letter, and a $25 gift card.

Leadbetter Pitts pointed out that Sunset Manor was selected because many residents are frequent customers at the Port Hawkesbury outlet. She said the gift packages were filled and transported by employees Jordan Delaney and Malcolm Kennedy.

“The residents there are some of our most loyal and valued customers and simply wanted to pay it forward,” Leadbetter Pitts noted.

Along with the much needed and very appreciated groceries and the gift card, tulips were included to brighten their day, as well as a letter to the residents.

“I enclosed a short letter of encouragement and gratitude,” Leadbetter Pitts pointed out. “That personal touch does mean a lot to me. The letter included the ‘Nova Scotia Strong’ decal to remind all of us that we’re united and strong in these very difficult times.”

In return, the Sobeys store has received letters of thanks and positive feedback from customers and staff.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize the level of appreciation or how much it would mean to the residents and the community,” Leadbetter Pitts reported. “I received several letters of thanks and great comments from the staff and customers alike. Actually, one card was signed by all the residents of the seniors complex and dropped off at the store. They took the time to collectively sign the card and send it back to us, showing their appreciation. Truly it was a full-circle experience for me as well.”