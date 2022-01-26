Province chooses YMCA, CDÉNÉ to replace Island Employment

HALIFAX: The provincial government’s decisions to go with two employment service providers and refuse requests for a forensic audit have raised the ire of the province’s largest public sector union.

Provincial spokesperson Monica MacLean told The Reporter via email that YMCA Cape Breton will now serve offices in Inverness, St. Peter’s, and Port Hawkesbury, while le Conseil de développement économique de la Nouvelle-Écosse (CDÉNÉ) will be located in the Arichat and Chéticamp offices.

“As existing service providers, and the successful applicants to the expression of interest, both the YMCA Cape Breton and CDÉNÉ, meet the criteria and have the resources, expertise and skills needed to administer the required services,” she wrote.

“In looking for new, permanent providers to fill a gap left by a service provider’s closure, we were committed to making sure that employment services and funding remained in Cape Breton,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “We’re pleased that an additional 23 employment service positions will be added to support the delivery of services in Cape Breton and further support Cape Bretoners as they acquire skills and connect with job opportunities.”

Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) President Jason MacLean told The Reporter he thought the Cape Breton YMCA could be named a service provider, but expressed “utter disappointment” in the final decision.

“I believe the government threw kind of curve ball as it pertains to CDÉNÉ because when I met with the procurement people, they said nobody off the island would be getting any of these contracts, because you had to have a connection to the island,” he recalled. “I do understand there being a connection to the Francophone community, a broad connection, but definitely no connection to Cape Breton Island, which I find quite puzzling.”

The NSGEU president said he is worried those requiring employment services could suffer from having two different providers.

“It seems the YMCA is getting the same amount of funding that was given to the entire Island Employment. That was something that looked odd to me,” MacLean noted.

MacLean said Island Employment should have been left intact, but with a new management team.

“There’s a few that are going to be excluded from getting positions because they changed it to Masters Degree, or whatever, in the prerequisites that’s need in order for someone to apply for a job,” he noted. “It is quite disheartening that you have people that were qualified, that were doing a great job for many years in the communities, and they’re simply just being tossed aside.”

The department ended its funding agreement on Nov. 21, after the Office of the Ombudsman found “a misuse or gross mismanagement of public funds or assets” at Island Employment.

In a press release issued on Jan. 19, the NSGEU, which represents 30 workers who lost their jobs, announced they are again writing to the Auditor General to request a full forensic audit of the agency’s operations.

During a meeting of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Jan. 19, the NSGEU said it was revealed that the Ombudsman had suggested the provincial government undertake a full forensic audit of Island Employment, but that recommendation was ignored by government officials.

Instead, the NSGEU said they opted to end the contract with the agency, which was not one of the Ombudsman’s recommendations. Moreover, the union claimed the deputy minister was unable to say how much money had been misappropriated from the agency, or who was responsible for this misuse of funds.

The NSGEU reported that a motion was made by the NDP members of the committee for a forensic audit, which was supported by the Liberal members, but ultimately the Progressive Conservative members of the committee used their majority to defeat the motion.

MacLean said anyone who listened or viewed the meeting was left with more questions than answers, and those questions must be answered by the province.

MacLean said the NSGEU is “very disappointed” that the government refused to do the right thing and clear the worker’s names. He said some employees of Island Employment did the right thing by coming forward and alerting authorities, and their reward was a pink slip and being forced to compete for jobs they already had.

“… Our members no longer are employed, but the truth is, they’re going to be out there looking for employment, and they’re going to have the stigma of whatever is left with Island Employment staining their resumes, and that’s a problem,” he said. “Our members need to be exonerated from this in their communities, and future employers or prospective employers also need to know that they had no hand in whatever misdoings happened at Island Employment. The only way that that’s going to happen is through a forensic audit.”

The province said the YMCA Cape Breton and CDÉNÉ were the successful applicants to an expression of interest issued in October.

“We have been providing employment services in French and English in the Acadian regions of Clare and Argyle for over 20 years, so adding these two Acadian regions of Cape Breton where we already provide various services in economic development will enable us to further respond to the needs of these communities,” said Julie Oliver, CDÉNÉ Executive Director.

The criteria used to select the new providers included: in-depth knowledge of the labour market in Cape Breton; knowledge gained through service experience of the specific communities to be served, including geographic, socioeconomic and labour market knowledge; the ability to build new relationships in the community; the ability to offer all services in both English and French; demonstrated, effective experience managing government contracts and funding agreements; a defined service start-up plan, outlining the activities and timelines to ensure employment assistance services are available to the public (both virtually and in person) by the service start-up date; and experience successfully transitioning displaced clients, setting up new service delivery locations, and managing significant change, the province noted.

“The YMCA of Cape Breton has been administering employment services for more than 30 years, offering an integrated bundle of employment services to help Cape Bretoners understand, prepare for and meet the needs of the provincial labour market,” Sabrina Vatcher, YMCA Cape Breton CEO noted. “Our centres also provide services to support businesses in recruiting, managing and developing the talent they require to be more productive in the local economy. At its very core, the YMCA as an organization is committed to building healthy communities through the power of belonging. With this expansion of services, Port Hawkesbury, Inverness and St. Peter’s employment centres now belong to the YMCA Cape Breton family of Nova Scotia Works Centres along with our existing centres in Sydney, Glace Bay and New Waterford.”

In a press release issued on Jan. 19, the province said the Inverness, Port Hawkesbury, and St. Peter’s sites will have access to their services online or in person starting this month, about three months earlier than expected.

MacLean said the service providers will post various positions, and hire the staff they need over the coming weeks to expand services, including decisions on where bilingual staff will be located, based on the needs of the community.

“Former staff of Island Employment have experience in this field and are qualified for these roles; they are encouraged to apply if they have not already,” she wrote.

Employment opportunities for career practitioners and other positions with the YMCA Cape Breton and CDÉNÉ are available at: https://novascotiaworks.ca, and to access Nova Scotia Works services online or find a centre visit: https://novascotiaworks.ca.