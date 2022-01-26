HALIFAX: Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has started welcoming Afghan refugees to Canada in his role as Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, including a plane that landed in Halifax last month.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everyone in our community who stepped up to be supportive of the new families who are now calling our province home,” Fraser told The Reporter. “And thanks in particular to those newcomers who worked alongside the Canadian Forces that are now moving to Canada in large numbers.”

Fraser indicated he was particularly proud to see the first plane of refugees land in Halifax on Dec. 8, and to see Nova Scotia enthusiastically welcome newcomers as they did when Syrian refugees started re-settling in Canada a decade ago.

“It’s the kind of thing that makes me very proud to call Nova Scotia my home,” he noted. “To know we’re doing our part as part of this not just national, but global, effort to help re-settle some of the world’s most vulnerable, including many of those who supported Canada in its time of need in Afghanistan, is something I think we can all be proud of.”

Fraser extended a warm virtual welcome to the 265 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) staff and their families when they landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. He said approximately 100 families will remain in Nova Scotia.

“I don’t have details on where their final home communities will be, of course I wouldn’t be surprised, given the reputation northern Nova Scotia has established during the effort to e-settle Syrian refugees,” he said of having families settle locally in Central Nova or Cape Breton-Canso. “But that will depend on the choice of the individuals, the supports that they have in their communities and whether they’ve got family members who could be here now.”

While there had been one or two flights of Afghan refugees land in Canada before the flight that arrived in Nova Scotia, the immigration minister indicated flights are continuing to arrive on Canadian soil, including a recent flight into Vancouver with over 200 Afghan refugees.

“They were predominantly those who did work alongside Canadian Forces during the mission in Afghanistan,” Fraser said. “The week prior, we saw a plane land in Calgary, which included 170 folks who were being persecuted by the Taliban because of their work to defend the human rights of others.”

He suggested it’s been extraordinary to see arrivals continue since the flight landed in Halifax. He said Canada has now re-settled in excess of 7,000 Afghan refugees, with thousands more approved to come.

“There are tough days in this job, and there are heartbreaking stories that you hear every day, to see that there’s a significant number arrived in our province, and it’s one of those moments you’ll never forget,” Fraser said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know you played at least some small role in creating a second lease on life for some of these vulnerable individuals. “

The federal minister indicated there are three categories of Afghan refugees eligible for re-settlement; the families of those who have made it here previously, those who worked alongside Canada in the country’s mission in Afghanistan, and the humanitarian class.

“We’re going to make good on our commitment to re-settle 40,000 Afghan refugees in Canada,” Fraser said. “To be responsible for their re-settlement as the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship is something that’s an extraordinary privilege, and I look forward to the opportunity to see them succeed for years to come and perhaps one day for their children to be success stories in our communities.”

Having other success stories from previously re-settled refugees such as with Alladin Syrian Canadian Restaurant, Maple Cedar-Syrian Kitchen and Peace by Chocolate, can help the next wave of refugees transition to life in a new country, the Central Nova MP noted.

“Those stories help build good will amongst Canadians and the strength of our refugee response, which is the best in the world in Canada, compared to every other country, and it’s not even close,” Fraser said. “The strength of our refugee response is the welcoming nature of Canadians. When Canadians see those stories, they say, ‘we can do that, we want to bring the benefits that we’ve seen those families bring to other communities to our own backyard.’”

He explained when Canadians, especially Nova Scotians see that good will built, there’s no stopping the momentum and re-settlement capacity.

“Volunteers step up and learn how to integrate someone into the community who may have trouble learning a new language, who may need to learn how to pursue training opportunities to land that job that will allow them to provide for themselves and their family,” Fraser said. “It’s not the stories in themselves, it’s the good will and welcoming nature of Canadian communities that allows for success to breed further success when it comes to refugee re-settlement.”

As for the biggest element of successful refugee efforts, the Central Nova MP advised it’s not just getting people to Canada from another country, it’s making sure they succeed once they are here.

To combat this, Fraser announced $35 million in funding on Jan. 17, to help expand settlement services for newcomers.

“It’s going to help boost the capacity of settlement agencies who we work with all across Canada to help plug some newcomers into language training, making sure they know how to navigate life in a community on everything from taking a bus to setting up a bank account to finding a place to live,” he said. “The resources we announced are going to help communities right across Canada enhance the capacity they have to deal with more people coming in, of course as there is a surge of newcomers, the pressures on our settlement organizations across Canada will be increased and this investment was meant to help address those particular surges.”

This includes settlement agencies that are not in Canada’s biggest cities, but in some of the country’s smaller towns and rural communities, Fraser added.

“To ensure that we’re giving an opportunity to every community in Canada to be part of these success stories,” he said. “That Canada’s practice of welcoming refugees is going to continue to be.”